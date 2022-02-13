Baldwin freshman Abby Rexrode captures WPIAL gymnastics all-around gold

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 7:15 PM

Mitch Montani | For the Tribune-Review Baldwin’s Abby Rexrode won the Diamond Division all-around title with a score of 37.775 at the WPIAL gymnastics championships on Feb. 12, 2022, at Moon.

Abby Rexrode was competing in her first WPIAL individual gymnastics championships Saturday afternoon. The Baldwin freshman had the poise of a veteran competitor, winning the all-around title for the Diamond division.

“It feels great because I didn’t know that I could do this as a freshman,” Rexrode said. “I just came in and did it.”

Her all-around score of 37.775 was propelled by her win on the beam (9.500). The brilliant day helps hint toward an exciting future.

“Whenever I realized I landed my dismount I knew it was a solid routine,” Rexrode said. “I can come here in the next three years and keep working to get better.”

Freedom’s Daisy Lewis had an impressive day as well, finishing second with an all-around score of 37.425. Lewis was the winner in both the vault (9.825) and floor (9.675). Rexrode’s teammate at Baldwin, Mia Dougherty, placed third with an all-around score of 36.900.

Elizabeth Orosz of Deer Lakes won the Diamond Division bars event (9.425).

Hopewell’s Meghan Kelly was the all-around champion for the Gold division, putting up a score of 36.175 and winning the bars (9.075).

“It’s really nice cause I hit all my routines,” Kelly said. “I did well on bars so it was a good feeling to actually win.”

Kelly edged Plum’s Sarah Kvortek, who had a score of 36.100 and placed second all-around. Kvortek also won the vault (9.375). Amber Wilson of Central Valley placed third with a score of 35.675.

Montour’s Dailyn Hopkins won the beam (9.100), and Baldwin’s Annabelle Herrle won the floor (9.350) in the Gold division.

In the Silver division, Kasey Sheffield of host Moon won the all-around title. She finished in the top seven of every event with a score of 33.975. Central Valley’s Maddix Anderson (33.675) finished second in all-around, winning the beam (8.750). West Allegheny’s Kali Burke (33.025) placed third for all-around.

North Hills’ Riley McElhinney won the vault (9.175), Central Valley’s Sydney Slater won the bars (8.150) and Irelynd Anthony of Moon was the floor winner (8.600).

Moon won the WPIAL team championship Friday night.

Diamond Division

All-around

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 37.775

2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 37.425

3. Mia Dougherty, Baldwin, 36.900

Vault

1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.825

2. Lauren Hoff, Moon, 9.675

3. Lilly George, Moon, 9.600

Bars

1. Elizabeth Orosz, Deer Lakes, 9.425

2. Nadia Constantakis, Pine Richland, 9.325

3. Eliana Knause, Montour, 9.300

Beam

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.500

2. Mia Dougherty, Baldwin, 9.325

3. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.325

Floor

1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.675

2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.575

3. Ashley Hudzinski, Moon, 9.575

Gold Division

All-around

1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 36.175

2. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 36.100

3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 35.675

Vault

1. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 9.400

2. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.375

3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.350

Bars

1. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.075

2. Sarah Kvortek, Plum, 8.925

3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.875

Beam

1. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.100

2. Paige Warzynski, Central Valley, 9.000

3. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 8.900

Floor

1. Annabelle Herrle, Baldwin, 9.350

2. Dailyn Hopkins, Montour, 9.300

3. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.300

Silver Division

All-around

1. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 33.975

2. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 33.675

3. Kali Burke, West Allegheny, 33.025

Vault

1. Riley McElhinney, North Hills, 9.175

2. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 9.100

3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 9.075

Bars

1. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 8.150

2. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 8.100

3. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.075

Beam

1. Maddix Anderson, Central Valley, 8.750

2. Mia Marchionda, Central Valley, 8.650

3. Lexie Patrus, Montour, 8.600

Floor

1. Ireland Anthony, Moon, 8.600

2. Sydney Lawson, Burrell, 8.500