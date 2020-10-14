Baldwin, Seneca Valley delay football game to Saturday

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 2:59 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley goes through drills during work outs Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Seneca Valley High School.

Baldwin and Seneca Valley have delayed this week’s football game to Saturday.

The WPIAL Class 6A schools were were scheduled to play Friday night but the game was moved “as a result of a delay in preparation for Baldwin’s student-athletes,” a Seneca Valley statement said Wednesday.

The game is noon Saturday at Seneca Valley’s NexTier Stadium.

Baldwin is 2-1 overall, 1-1 in Class 6A. Seneca Valley is 3-1, 3-1.

