Baldwin, Seneca Valley delay football game to Saturday

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 2:59 PM

Baldwin and Seneca Valley have delayed this week’s football game to Saturday.

The WPIAL Class 6A schools were were scheduled to play Friday night but the game was moved “as a result of a delay in preparation for Baldwin’s student-athletes,” a Seneca Valley statement said Wednesday.

The game is noon Saturday at Seneca Valley’s NexTier Stadium.

Baldwin is 2-1 overall, 1-1 in Class 6A. Seneca Valley is 3-1, 3-1.

