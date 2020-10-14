Baldwin, Seneca Valley delay football game to Saturday
By:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Baldwin and Seneca Valley have delayed this week’s football game to Saturday.
The WPIAL Class 6A schools were were scheduled to play Friday night but the game was moved “as a result of a delay in preparation for Baldwin’s student-athletes,” a Seneca Valley statement said Wednesday.
The game is noon Saturday at Seneca Valley’s NexTier Stadium.
Baldwin is 2-1 overall, 1-1 in Class 6A. Seneca Valley is 3-1, 3-1.
