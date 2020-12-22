Beaver Falls trio leads 7 WPIAL players on Class 2A all-state football team

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough (10) rushes the ball during their game against Sto-Rox on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

A month after winning a WPIAL football title, Beaver Falls teammates Josh Hough, Mitchell Myers and Tyler Jones have reason to celebrate again.

The three seniors were among seven WPIAL players and one City League athlete who earned Class 2A all-state honors Tuesday in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers.

Hough, an all-state running back, was the WPIAL’s leading rusher with 1,920 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Myers anchored Beaver Falls’ offensive line and Jones solidified the Tigers’ defense at linebacker.

Also earning all-state honors were Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy, Laurel’s Mitch Miles, Neshannock’s Spencer Perry and Sto-Rox’s Diontae Givens. Westinghouse’s Darius Bruce was chosen from the City League.

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class 2A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside (D2), 5-10, 185, sr.

Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-3, 175, sr.

Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2, 189, sr.

Jack Krug, Brookville, 6-0, 195, sr.

Running back

Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, 6-3, 230, sr.

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-9, 190, jr.

Darren Miller, Wilmington, 5-11, 185, sr.

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 6-0, 195, jr.

Zack Miller, South Williamsport, 5-10, 175, sr.

Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 5-9, 170, sr.

Wide receiver

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 171, jr.

Brice Butler, Farrell, 5-9, 175, sr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, 6-4, 198, sr.

Tight end

Mason Leib, Penns Valley, 6-0, 210, sr.

Offensive line

Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 6-2, 320, sr.

Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, 6-3, 295, sr.

Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls, 6-2, 222, sr.

Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington, 6-2, 315, sr.

Mitch Miles, Laurel, 6-4, 295, sr.

Weston Phanco, Wilmington, 6-2, 280, sr.

Athlete

Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis, 6-2, 190, sr.

Kellen Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 185, jr.

Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain, 6-2, 200, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Spencer Perry, Neshannock, 6-5, 230, sr.

Connor Rager, Richland, 6-3, 270, sr.

Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain, 6-1, 215, sr.

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 225, jr.

Linebacker

Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 210, sr.

Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls, 5-9, 185, sr.

Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 6-0, 210, jr.

Nathan Waltman, Karns City, 6-5, 240, sr.

Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights, 6-1, 195, sr.

Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, 6-1, 230, sr.

Defensive back

Caelen Bender, Wilmington, 5-10, 190, sr.

Aaron Willis, Windber, 6-0, 165, sr.

Darius Bruce, Westinghouse, 6-0, 187, sr.

Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 165, sr.

Specialist

Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-7, 133, sr.

Athlete

Mason Reed, Wilmington, 6-0, 170, sr.

Cole Serfass, Palmerton, 6-3, 200, so

Player of the Year

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year

Brandon Phillian, Wilmington

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

