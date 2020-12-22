Beaver Falls trio leads 7 WPIAL players on Class 2A all-state football team
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
A month after winning a WPIAL football title, Beaver Falls teammates Josh Hough, Mitchell Myers and Tyler Jones have reason to celebrate again.
The three seniors were among seven WPIAL players and one City League athlete who earned Class 2A all-state honors Tuesday in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers.
Hough, an all-state running back, was the WPIAL’s leading rusher with 1,920 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Myers anchored Beaver Falls’ offensive line and Jones solidified the Tigers’ defense at linebacker.
Also earning all-state honors were Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy, Laurel’s Mitch Miles, Neshannock’s Spencer Perry and Sto-Rox’s Diontae Givens. Westinghouse’s Darius Bruce was chosen from the City League.
The all-state teams for Class A, 2A and 3A will be announced Tuesday. All other classifications are scheduled Wednesday.
2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team
Class 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Johnny Gilchrist, Riverside (D2), 5-10, 185, sr.
Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley, 6-3, 175, sr.
Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2, 189, sr.
Jack Krug, Brookville, 6-0, 195, sr.
Running back
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, 6-3, 230, sr.
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-9, 190, jr.
Darren Miller, Wilmington, 5-11, 185, sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 6-0, 195, jr.
Zack Miller, South Williamsport, 5-10, 175, sr.
Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 5-9, 170, sr.
Wide receiver
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 171, jr.
Brice Butler, Farrell, 5-9, 175, sr.
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, 6-4, 198, sr.
Tight end
Mason Leib, Penns Valley, 6-0, 210, sr.
Offensive line
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 6-2, 320, sr.
Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, 6-3, 295, sr.
Mitchell Myers, Beaver Falls, 6-2, 222, sr.
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington, 6-2, 315, sr.
Mitch Miles, Laurel, 6-4, 295, sr.
Weston Phanco, Wilmington, 6-2, 280, sr.
Athlete
Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis, 6-2, 190, sr.
Kellen Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 185, jr.
Garret Laudenslager, Line Mountain, 6-2, 200, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Spencer Perry, Neshannock, 6-5, 230, sr.
Connor Rager, Richland, 6-3, 270, sr.
Dominick Bridi, Line Mountain, 6-1, 215, sr.
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia, 6-1, 225, jr.
Linebacker
Wade Kerstetter, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 210, sr.
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls, 5-9, 185, sr.
Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 6-0, 210, jr.
Nathan Waltman, Karns City, 6-5, 240, sr.
Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights, 6-1, 195, sr.
Diontae Givens, Sto-Rox, 6-1, 230, sr.
Defensive back
Caelen Bender, Wilmington, 5-10, 190, sr.
Aaron Willis, Windber, 6-0, 165, sr.
Darius Bruce, Westinghouse, 6-0, 187, sr.
Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 165, sr.
Specialist
Brady Glessner, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-7, 133, sr.
Athlete
Mason Reed, Wilmington, 6-0, 170, sr.
Cole Serfass, Palmerton, 6-3, 200, so
Player of the Year
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
Coach of the Year
Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Beaver Falls, Laurel, Neshannock, Sto-Rox
