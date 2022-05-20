Beaver, Frazier lead WPIAL teams in Trib HSSN state softball rankings for May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 | 7:13 PM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Frazier first baseman Delaney Warnick stretches to get Mt. Pleasant’s Emma Scanlon on a ground out to third base Friday, May 13, 2022.

If they haven’t already, the districts that make up the PIAA are holding their softball playoffs to determine district crowns and state softball qualifiers.

Now, one misstep could cost teams the season.

Five teams suffered losses that dropped them from this week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings with time running out for them to get back in.

A pair of top-ranked teams also suffered defeat and slipped from No. 1.

In Class 3A, Karns City lost twice and dropped to No. 5 while in Class A, Tri-Valley lost once and fell one to No. 2.

The other four No. 1 teams remained the same with Pennsbury, 6A, West Scranton, 5A, Beaver, 4A and Frazier, 2A still at the top of the mountain in their respective classes.

Here is the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Pennsbury, 19-1, 1, 1

2. Haverford, 20-0, 1, 2

3. North Penn, 19-1, 1, 3

4. Central York, 18-1, 3, 5

5. State College, 13-2, 6, 4

Out: None

Class 5A

1. West Scranton, 17-1, 2, 1

2. Pittston Area, 18-0, 2, 3

3. Abington Heights, 13-0, 2, 2

4. West Chester Rustin, 18-2, 1, 4

5. Penn-Trafford, 17-2, 7, 5

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Beaver, 16-0, 7, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic, 15-3, 11, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 14-2, 7, NR

4. Hamburg, 16-3, 3, NR

5. Villa Joseph Marie, 15-3, 1, 5

Out: Yough, 7, Conemaugh Valley, 6

Class 3A

1. Central Columbia, 15-1, 4, 3

2. Cambria Heights, 15-1, 6, 4

3. Mid Valley Secondary Center, 17-2, 2, 2

4. Central (Martinsburg), 17-2, 6, NR

5. Karns City, 13-3, 9, 1

Out: Avonworth, 7

Class 2A

1. Frazier, 16-0, 7, 1

2. Everett, 14-0, 5, 2

3. Neshannock, 19-0, 7, 3

4. Elk Lake, 17-2, 2, NR

5. Union City, 15-2, 10, 5

Out: Reynolds, 10

Class A

1. West Greene, 13-3, 7, 3

2. Tri-Valley, 18-1, 11, 1

3. DuBois Central Catholic, 17-2, 9, 2

4. Meyersdale, 17-2, 5, 4

5. Glendale, 14-1, 6, NR

Out: Shade, 5

