Central Catholic tops Mt. Lebanon to make 4th straight finals trip
Friday, November 11, 2022 | 11:30 PM
Central Catholic wideout Peter Gonzalez was sidelined for months after knee surgery and missed the first three weeks of the season, but before he worked his way back to the field, quarterback Payton Wehner already was throwing him passes.
Now, they’re among the top quarterback-and-receiver duos in the WPIAL.
“Me and Payton just built that chemistry,” Gonzalez said Friday, after the two connected for a pair of touchdowns as No. 3 Central Catholic defeated No. 2 Mt. Lebanon, 28-7, in a tropical-storm soaked WPIAL Class 6A semifinal.
“We really click now,” Gonzalez said. “We’d been working all offseason since I could run routes. That all just culminated in a great game tonight.”
Wehner also ran for two touchdowns in the rain as Central Catholic (7-4) earned its fourth consecutive trip to the WPIAL finals.
Central Catholic was the more physical team upfront and won the game on the ground with 47 carries for 251 yards. But the threat of having Gonzalez fully healthy meant Mt. Lebanon’s defense at times had to choose between stopping the run or defending the pass.
This Vikings offense has a balance that recent teams maybe lacked. Gonzalez caught a 19-yard touchdown just before halftime and a 12-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“They had a really good game plan both offensively and defensively,” Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko said. “I think they simplified things. … You’ve got Gonzalez, so you isolate him. You can’t combo him anymore because they’re gashing us (on the ground). You’ve got to put too many guys in the box. You’ve got to make that decision, so you tip your hat to them.”
The victory takes Central Catholic to the WPIAL finals for the fourth year in a row. The Vikings will face No. 1 North Allegheny at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Norwin.
Central Catholic has two sophomore running backs and both shouldered a big load. Elijah Faulkner rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries and Amari Shields had 73 yards on 17 carries.
Wehner added 66 yards on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 31 yards and 1 yard. His first gave Central Catholic a 7-0 lead on the opening possession. His second came in the second quarter to lead 14-7.
Mt. Lebanon’s only touchdown was a 10-yard catch by Johnny McGhee early in the second quarter from quarterback David Shields.
