Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Monday, November 14, 2022 | 6:25 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Alonzo Wade (right) plays basketball and football for the Leopards.

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.

But waiting for players to get done with football isn’t new to Salvino.

“I do have a lot of athletes that play both sports,” Salvino said. “But coming from a small school like Monessen, I understand all that stuff. Whenever football is done, it’s done. We will get started whenever football is done.”

Belle Vernon is set to open the season Dec. 2 against Thomas Jefferson.

Sophomore guard Alonzo Wade also plays football. Wade said he tries to make sure there is as little rust as possible when he goes from season to season.

“During the end of football season, I started getting in the gym and getting shots up so I’m not super rusty,” Wade said. “The first week off of football I get straight into the gym.”

One of the players the Leopards will be waiting on is defending Trib Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year Quinton Martin. Martin helped lead the Leopards to a 20-5 mark, including their second straight trip to the WPIAL semifinals and the second round of the PIAA playoffs.

“I think we’re bringing back a young team, but I think we are very athletic,” Salvino said. “I’m looking forward to this year’s team. I think we will be very competitive in section.”

Belle Vernon will face some new challenges on the way to another section title. Laurel Highlands, which features West Virginia football commit Rodney Gallagher, will be dropping down to join a section that includes perennial challenger Uniontown.

The Leopards also return Trevor Kovatch and will be working Zion Moore into the lineup. Moore transferred to Belle Vernon from Ringgold.

Salvino, who noted his team was young, said Belle Vernon can transition quickly because of how he tries to keep the program steady. The veteran coach, who picked up his 700th career victory during a PIAA playoff win over Obama Academy last season, tries to keep things simple.

“I think the consistency of what we’ve done in the past helps,” Salvino said. “I don’t know how much I’m going to change at this point. People coming from football into basketball know what we’re doing defensive-wise, which helps.”

Belle Vernon plans to lean on its defense as it eases into the season.

The Leopards will again have a challenging section to navigate as it tries to march past the WPIAL semifinals.

“This year, we have a big lineup,” Wade said. “Our top guys, everyone is over 6 feet tall. I think our size and rebounding will be better this year. Our shooting won’t be too bad.”

