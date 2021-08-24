Belle Vernon putting pieces in place for another postseason run

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 6:01 AM

In senior quarterback Devin Whitlock and sophomore running back Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon boasts two of the better skill-position players in WPIAL Class 4A and beyond.

“I know we’re blessed to have the playmakers we have in those two. They’re two of the best players in the state,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “But the thing is, we typically don’t have the most athletic kids. We have to get by on skill, fundamentals and football intangibles.”

For all the highlight-reel plays the fast, shifty and rugged Whitlock makes and for all the eye-popping athleticism of Division I prospect Martin — whom Humbert said will be playing on Sundays later this decade, what makes Belle Vernon a bear in the Big Eight Conference and WPIAL playoffs is its ability to maximize talent.

Toughness, grit, coachability and a few more positive attributes have turned Belle Vernon into a perennial championship contender. The Leopards reached the WPIAL semifinals in each of the past four seasons and played at Heinz Field for the title in 2019.

In Whitlock, Martin — both key components of a ball-hawking secondary — and senior tight end/defensive end Cole Weightman, the star power is in place for another postseason run.

“That’s what we always talk about, playing in the gold seats, the yellow seats at Heinz Field,” Humbert said. “In 2019, those kids broke down that door for us. One of the things we talk about is we’re playing for ourselves, but we’re playing for all of the kids from the past five years. They paved the way. … Winning that championship is the next step.”

Key to this season could be the development of Belle Vernon’s defensive front and offensive line.

Seniors Logan Hoffman (6-foot, 195 pounds) and Jack Bryer (6-0, 210) give the Leopards a formidable duo at middle linebacker, and D-I prospect Weightman (6-3, 220) provides a dynamic pass rush off the edge, but Belle Vernon needs its outside linebackers — a group that includes Reiley Wiant, Jake Gedekoh, Joe Klanchar and Colton Lee — to emerge as disruptive forces.

Klanchar also could figure into the mix at defensive end, along with Ryan Hamer and Steve Macheska. Senior Ryan McGrew (6-4, 270), a longtime stalwart of the Leopards offensive line, will see increased time at defensive tackle.

“I’m getting a lot of defensive work, and I’ve really improved my skills on defense,” McGrew said. “Everything starts up front on defense, too, and if we play well, we’ve got the skill on that side to be really good.”

McGrew and senior Tommy Kovatch (6-0, 240) are the unquestioned leaders of the offensive line, McGrew as a returning starter at right tackle and Kovatch at center.

The Leopards know what they are getting from those two, but the other three positions are open, and Humbert expects three from a group of Dane Levi, Zach May, Dylan Dewitt, Bryer, Dylan Larson, Noah Clegg and Steve Macheska to seize the opportunity.

“We’re blessed to have the football players we have. We have a nice supporting cast. I love our backfield and what it can offer,” Humbert said. “Our success will be on the backs of our offensive line.”

Kovatch said the group is ready for the challenge and to help Belle Vernon take the final step in the postseason process.

“How we come together up front is very important. I feel like we can’t let down anyone because the skill is there,” Kovatch said.

Belle Vernon

Coach: Matt Humbert

2020 record: 6-2, 5-1 in Class 4A Big Eight Conference

All-time record: 331-237-7

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.3 at Chartiers Valley, 7

9.10 Penn-Trafford, 7

9.17 at West Mifflin*, 7

9.24 Thomas Jefferson*, 7

10.1 Laurel Highlands*, 7

10.8 at Ringgold*, 7

10.15 Trinity*, 7

10.29 McKeesport*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Devin Whitlock

35-75, 528 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

Receiving: Tanner Steeber

14-145, 2 TDs

Rushing: Whitlock

101-1,082, 15TDs

FAST FACTS

• Belle Vernon has reached the WPIAL semifinals four times since Matt Humbert became coach in 2015. The Leopards played for the WPIAL Class 4A title in 2019.

• Belle Vernon has won six playoff games since 2015, and its only losses (regular season and playoffs) during that span have come against Thomas Jefferson (six times), West Mifflin (twice), Aliquippa, South Fayette and Franklin Regional. Only four of those losses came during the regular season.

• Senior quarterback/cornerback Devin Whitlock accounted for 26 touchdowns (15 rushing, six passing, three defensive, two punt return) last season.

• Belle Vernon faces a front-loaded schedule excluding a home game against McKeesport to close out the regular season. The Leopards open Sept. 3 at Chartiers Valley followed by Penn-Trafford, at West Mifflin and Thomas Jefferson.

ROSTER

No., Player, Pos., Ht./Wt., Class

1, Devin Whitlock, QB/DB, 5-8/175, Sr.

2, Colton Lee, WR/LB, 6-0/140, So.

3, Evan Pohlot, WR/DB, 6-2/180, Jr.

4, Parker Jewell, FB/LB, 5-10/160, Jr.

5, Dylan Seliga, WR/DB, 5-11/160, Jr.

6, Logan Cunningham, WR/DB, 5-11/180, Sr.

7, Anthony Rathway, RB/DB, 5-10/150, Fr.

8, Tanner Steeber, WR/QB/LB, 6-1/190, Jr.

9, Kole Doppelheuer, RB/DB, 5-7/135, Fr.

10, Jake Gedekoh, RB/DB, 5-10/170, So.

11, Reiley Wiant, TE/LB, 6-2/200, Sr.

13, Chase Mertz, QB/DB, 6-0/145, Fr.

14, Braden Laux, QB/LB, 6-4/194, So.

15, Cole Weightman, TE/LB/DL, 6-3/220, Sr.

17, Chase Ruokonen, WR/DB, 6-0/165, Jr.

18, Bradey Gabrovsek, WR/LB, 5-9/150, Fr.

19, Adam LaCarte, WR/DB, 6-0/160, So.

20, Tyler Kovatch, P/K, 6-0/185, Sr.

21, Jake Wessel, WR/DB, 5-9/140, Jr.

23, Joe Klanchar, TE/LB, 6-2/210, Sr.

24, Zaria Taylor, WR/DB, 4-11/120, So.

25, Quinton Martin, RB/DB, 6-3/195, So.

27, Anthony Miklos, WR/DB, 6-1/160, Sr.

29, Neveah Akin, WR/DB, 5-5/130, So.

30, Ryan Hamer, RB/DL, 6-0/215, Sr.

32, Zach Zelenski, FB/LB, 5-8/180, So.

34, Dominick Sasko, OL/DL, 5-10/185, Jr.

35, Craig Dongilli, FB/LB, 5-10/195, Sr.

42, Landen Baron, WR/DB, 5-8/145, So.

43, Logan Hoffman, FB/LB, 6-0/ 195, Sr.

44, Jack Bryer, FB/LB, 6-0/210, Sr.

48, Steve Macheska, TE/DL, 6-4/240, Jr.

50, Dylan DeWitt, OL/DL, 5-11/230, So.

51, Zach May, OL/DL, 6-2/260, Jr.

52, Jake Heckel, OL/DL, 5-11/240, So.

53, Luke Bryer, OL/DL, 5-9/195, So.

55, Izak Sobczak, OL/DL, 5-9/190, So.

56, Ryan McGrew, OL/DL, 6-4/270, Sr.

59, Kieron Cledaniel, OL/DL, 5-8/230, Fr.

60, Jacob Pfarr, OL/DL, 5-8/200, So.

62, Dylan Larson, OL/DL, 5-9/230, Sr.

63, Tyler Zelenski, OL/DL, 5-7/190, Fr.

64, Perry Riggle, OL/DL, 6-0/250, So.

65, Cole Browder, OL/DL, 5-7/195, Fr.

66, Josh Plavchak, OL/DL, 5-9/220, So.

68, Tommy Kovatch, OL/DL, 6-0/240, Sr.

69, Noah Clegg, OL/DL, 6-0/200, Sr.

70, Dane Levi, OL/DL, 6-3/250, So.

71, Carson Matusik, OL/DL, 6-1/265, So.

72, Tanner Hackenson, OL/DL, 5-9/195, So.

75, Dalton Vitez, OL/DL, 5-9/320, So.

77, Connor Youngblood, OL/DL, 5-6/320, Jr.

79, Frank Munsky, OL/DL, 5-7/195, Fr.

81, Dominic Ghilani, WR/DB, 5-7/140, Fr.

86, Willie Schwerba, K/P, 5-8/175, So.

88, Aiden Johnson, TE/DL, 6-1/200, So.

