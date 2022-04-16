Belle Vernon sophomore Quinton Martin pulls in football offer from Ohio State
By:
Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 3:47 PM
When Quinton Martin was discussing his college football scholarship offers last month, he said it “would be cool” to get one from Ohio State.
The Buckeyes offered Saturday. How cool is that?
Martin, the sophomore sensation from Belle Vernon, is rounding up offers from some of the top programs in the country.
After a great talk with @ryandaytime i am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University ???? @210ths @BVAFootball @ParkerFleming_ #buckeye pic.twitter.com/JVsl0iA3lq
— Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) April 16, 2022
Ohio State gives the five-star prospect (247Sports) and No. 14 prospect in the nation in the Class of 2024 more than a dozen high-level offers.
Others Power 5s include Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Texas, Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia.
Martin (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) played running back and defensive back last season as Belle Vernon reached the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. He ran for 902 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games.
The gifted athlete was the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year this winter, averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon
More High School Recruiting• Westmoreland County high school notebook: Norwin receiver gets Division I attention
• Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Local players dot rosters for Roundball Classic
• Recruiting hype doesn’t seem to affect Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin
• Greensburg Central Catholic’s Felder will play for Youngstown State
• Potential NFL path draws Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer to Boston College