Belle Vernon sophomore Quinton Martin pulls in football offer from Ohio State

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 3:47 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin runs against Trinity on Oct. 15, 2021, at Belle Vernon.

When Quinton Martin was discussing his college football scholarship offers last month, he said it “would be cool” to get one from Ohio State.

The Buckeyes offered Saturday. How cool is that?

Martin, the sophomore sensation from Belle Vernon, is rounding up offers from some of the top programs in the country.

After a great talk with @ryandaytime i am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University ???? @210ths @BVAFootball @ParkerFleming_ #buckeye pic.twitter.com/JVsl0iA3lq — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) April 16, 2022

Ohio State gives the five-star prospect (247Sports) and No. 14 prospect in the nation in the Class of 2024 more than a dozen high-level offers.

Others Power 5s include Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Texas, Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia.

Martin (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) played running back and defensive back last season as Belle Vernon reached the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. He ran for 902 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games.

He already has made unofficial visits to Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland and Notre Dame. He plans to see Texas this summer.

Martin said the recruiting process and hype has not changed him as a person.

The gifted athlete was the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Basketball Player of the Year this winter, averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

