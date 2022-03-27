Recruiting hype doesn’t seem to affect Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin

Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 5:32 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin scores against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at West Mifflin.

Even at a young age, Quinton Martin is existing nicely with the recruiting process.

The sophomore standout from Belle Vernon said the big-time college attention hasn’t changed him a bit.

It could have, but it hasn’t. And he doesn’t think it will.

The most sought-after recruit to come out of Westmoreland County since Jeannette’s Terrelle Pryor is low key and likes it that way.

“Some people see me as this high-profile kid,” Martin said. “But I’m still the same Quinton. I just try to go about my business and put in the work.”

Martin (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is rated by 247Sports.com as a five-star prospect and as the No. 14 prospect in the nation in the Class of 2024 — No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

Rivals.com has him as the 12th overall athlete in the sophomore class.

But, again, Martin is more unassuming than people might think.

“He’s not that big superstar walking the halls where everybody is oohing and aahing over him,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said. “He’s a laid-back kid, and none of this seems to be going to his head. It’s kind of nice to have kids like Q and Devin (Whitlock) come through and bring that kind of recognition to our school.”

Dorian Johnson was the last player from Belle Vernon to earn a five-star ranking. The offensive tackle graduated in 2013 and went on to a productive college career at Pitt. He was a first-team All-American center in 2016 and was a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals.

Martin’s scholarship offers include Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Texas, Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia. More Power 5 offers are expected as he builds toward his junior season.

Freshman Alonzo Wade, who could see an elevated role on the football field next season for the Leopards, said Martin is a down-to-earth kid who is handling the hype in stride.

“I just know he wants to beat you, whether it’s on the field or in the weight room,” Wade said. “He has changed, but only on the field and when he’s working.”

Martin, who is coming off a basketball season in which he averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds over 25 games, is playing 7 on 7 football with Evolve again this year.

He said he has surrounded himself with a support system, people he will count on to help him make a decision. That decision might not come soon because he has two years of high school football left, but Martin doesn’t plan to go it alone.

“My family has been big through all of this,” Martin said. “My uncle, my aunt, my mom and friends. Coach Humbert and coach (Brett) Berish also. They are all going to help me pick somewhere.”

A running back and defensive back with speed and size, Martin ran for 902 yards and 12 touchdowns as Belle Vernon (10-1) finished second in WPIAL Class 4A to Aliquippa last season. He has unofficial visits planned to Notre Dame on April 2 and Texas over the summer.

He already has made stops to Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Maryland.

Martin could see his recruiting ramp up even more in April, which can be a heavy month for offers.

“This will be a big month for me,” he said. “I am excited about what else might come.”

He has committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

“I don’t know, maybe I will make my decision then, at that game,” Martin said. “Maybe I will have something here at the school yet. It’s hard to say right now when and where (he will commit). We’ll see what happens from here.”

Until decision time, the same old Quinton Martin will go about his business just the same.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon