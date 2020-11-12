Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson commits to Akron

By:

Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 4:57 PM

Belle Vernon’s Grace Henderson wins the girls AA Tri-State Coaches Association cross country championships Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at White Oak Park.

Grace Henderson is one of those rare, multi-sport athletes who can impact more than one sport in the same season.

She also has been known to affect the outcome of multiple sporting events over a few days time.

She might win a cross country meet one day and contribute to a soccer victory the next. It’s happened for Henderson, a senior at Belle Vernon.

Henderson stands out in track & field, cross country and soccer, and also plays basketball. But she will only follow one sport to a Division I college career.

Henderson announced Thursday her commitment to run track at Akron.

She won the Tri-State Coaches Association Class AA title earlier this season, a day after playing in a soccer game.

Henderson was one the goalkeeper for Belle Vernon, which went 13-3 and returned to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

The 2020 WPIAL track and field outdoor season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the indoor season, Henderson competed in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and the high jump.

She posted a pair of runner-up finishes at separate Tri-State Coaches meets at Youngstown State.

Very excited to announce that I’ve signed to continue my athletic and academic dreams at The University of Akron!!!???? go zips! pic.twitter.com/x77iAqdju6 — Grace Henderson (@Grace1Henderson) November 11, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon