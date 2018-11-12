Belle Vernon’s Joll commits to WVU

By: Paul Schofield

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 10:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Belle Vernon’s Scott Joll (right) committed to West Virginia on Sunday.

Belle Vernon senior Scott Joll was the 170-pound WPIAL Class AAA champion and placed fifth in the PIAA tournament last season.

As Joll prepares for his final season in high school, he decided on his future. He’s going to be a Mountaineer.

Joll said Sunday on Twitter he willattend West Virginia to continue his academic and athletic career. He owns a 79-23 career record and finished 42-5 in 2018.

