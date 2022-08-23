Beth-Center looks to open up offense, contend in Class A

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beth-Center Stadium on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Fredericktown.

The Beth-Center Bulldogs are making the move from Class 2A to Class A this season.

Coach Tony Ruscitto believes the switch will be greatly beneficial for the Bulldogs.

“It’s a relief,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of students and we don’t have the depth, but now it’s looking to be a good season. If we stay healthy, we can be very competitive.”

The Bulldogs are looking to be more explosive and efficient on offense. A very strong line up front led by seniors Scott Midkiff, Ryan Brittner and junior Johnathan Esmond should help in those efforts.

“We relied on running too much last year,” Ruscitto said. “We had a tough time throwing last year with us having two young quarterbacks, but we worked hard on passing this offseason. We did very well in 7-on-7. Our goal is to be a 60-40 rushing and passing offense.”

The Bulldogs hired offensive coordinator Jason Ruscitto to help with the passing game. Ruscitto has had two head coaching positions, coaching a couple of seasons at Sto-Rox and one at East Allegheny.

Wide receiver/tight end Zac Sussan had positive things to say about his new offensive coordinator after recent improvement in the passing games.

“We are doing a lot more passing with him,” Sussan said. “He is teaching how to get in nice areas in the passing game.”

Midkiff, a captain, said he wants the team to continue to get better every day.

“We are practicing every day. That’s all you can do,” Midkiff said.

Quarterback/fulback Jonah Sussan has high expectations for the team this season.

“Winning the conference and having a turnaround is our goal,” he said.

Beth-Center

Coach: Tony Ruscitto

2021 record: 2-7, 2-3 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 366-246-16

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Riverview, noon

9.2 Burgettstown, 7

9.9 at Fort Cherry, 7

9.16 Mapletown*, 7

9.23 at Jefferson-Morgan*, 7

9.30 Carmichaels*, 7

10.7 at Bentworth*, 7

10.14 at West Greene*, 7

10.21 California*, 7

10.28 at Monessen*, 7

*Conference game

FAST FACTS

• Beth-Center started the 2021-2022 season with a five-game losing streak

• Beth-Center lost in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs to Steel Valley, 48-12

• The Bulldogs are looking for their first winning season since 2018.

