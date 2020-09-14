Bethel Park, Plum, North Allegheny earn WPISL Week 2 sweeps

Monday, September 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM

Bethel Park, Plum and North Allegheny each recorded doubleheader sweeps during Week 2 of the 2020 Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball season.

The Tigers offense exploded for 65 runs in its two games Sunday, while the Black Hawks totaled 54 runs in their contests.

Montour and Seneca Valley split their doubleheader and lead the league standings with 3-1 records.

Baldwin, Bethel Park, Ellwood City, Mt Lebanon, Peters Township, Plum, Shaler and West Allegheny are all 2-2.

North Allegheny and North Hills were the only two teams to open their seasons in Week 2. North Hills defeated Shaler 12-7 in the first game of its doubleheader, and the Titans turned the tables in the second game, winning 4-3.

Games continue Tuesday as Shaler and Seneca Valley meet for a doubleheader at 6 and 8 p.m. at Seneca Valley’s Graham Park in Cranberry.

Ellwood City and North Allegheny square off at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday at Blueberry Hill Park in Franklin Park Borough.

Week 2 Scores – Sept. 13

Mt. Pleasant 16, Peters Township 15

Peters Township 6, Mt. Pleasant 5

Bethel Park 22, Baldwin 3

Bethel Park 32, Baldwin 3

Plum 6, Ellwood City 4

Plum 11, Ellwood City 2

North Hills 12, Shaler 7

Shaler 4, North Hills 3

North Allegheny 45, Hempfield 1

North Allegheny 20, Hempfield 1

Montour 12, Seneca Valley 11

Seneca Valley 12, Montour 11

Mt. Lebanon 14, West Allegheny 1

West Allegheny 13, Mt. Lebanon 10

Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Shaler at Seneca Valley, Graham Park, 6 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Ellwood City at North Allegheny, Blueberry Hill Park, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Plum at North Hills, Scharmyn Park, noon and 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

North Hills at Ellwood City, William Rodgers Park, 10 a.m. and noon

North Allegheny at Shaler, Hilltop Field, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Montour at Mt. Pleasant, Frick Park, noon and 2 p.m.

Bethel Park at Plum, Plum Borough Fields, noon and 2 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Baldwin, TBA

Peters Township at West Allegheny, Oakdale Boro Park, 1 and 3 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, Tillbrook Field Complex, 1 and 3 p.m.

