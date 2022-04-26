Better than perfect: Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin strikes out all 21 hitters she faces vs. Seton LaSalle

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 8:27 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley pitcher Maddie Griffin fires a pitch in a scrimmage March 16 at Hempfield.

Maddie Griffin admits she has not lived up to her own lofty expectations this spring.

After all, the senior softball pitcher from Ligonier Valley threw 11 no-hitters, including five perfect games, last season.

While she has been bothered some by an ankle injury, the pressure to perform at such a high level from the circle has taken its toll on the fireballer.

But then came Monday’s game, and Griffin was back to her unhittable, dominant self.

In one of most impressive performances yet, she struck out all 21 batters she faced for a perfect game to lead the No. 2 Rams to a 3-0 victory over Seton LaSalle at Donaldson Field in Ligonier.

“In no way did I feel like there was a game like this around the corner,” Griffin said. “I was struggling a lot at the beginning of the year. My dad and I had a pep talk last night about going out and having fun, and that’s just what I did tonight.”

With a rise ball leading her arsenal, Griffin did not issue a walk and worked quickly and efficiently through a decent lineup.

She threw 81 pitches, 66 strikes and 15 balls.

A Youngstown State commit, Griffin also had two hits and scored a run for the Rams (7-2, 6-0 Section 2-2A).

“I felt the best I have ever felt today in the circle,” Griffin said. “Everything was working. … The pressure I put on myself this year has been suffocating, and having a game like this was a breath of fresh air.”

Griffin said the perfect game crossed her mind when Ligonier Valley broke up a scoreless game by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to give her a cushion with three outs to go.

“I had to calm myself down and work pitch by pitch so I wouldn’t jinx it,” she said.

