Boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky resigns at Norwin
By:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | 10:16 PM
Norwin boys basketball coach Buddy Valinsky resigned Wednesday after two seasons on the job.
The Knights were 19-23 under Valinsky and lost to Butler in the WPIAL 6A playoffs this past season. They were 6-14 in the section. Valinsky previously coached at Allderdice in Pittsburgh City League.
Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell confirmed Valinsky’s resignation.
“We wish Buddy the best,” Burrell said. “He’s a good man, and we support his decision.”
Burrell said a season impacted by covid-19 was tough on everyone.
Valinsky, 61, was named Norwin’s coach in May of 2019 after coaching Allderdice to a 226-97 record in two stints over 12 seasons (2001-06 and 2012-19). In his second stint, the Dragons were 149-12.
He replaced Lynn Washowich, who resigned after 17 seasons.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Norwin
More Basketball• North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar named top high school athlete in country
• Penn Hills basketball standout heads to CCBC with drive to improve game
• Medically cleared to return to court, Norwin’s Ty Bilinsky headed to UPJ
• On the clock: PIAA will discuss basketball shot clock in months ahead
• New Jeannette girls basketball coach admires dedication to program