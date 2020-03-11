Boys basketball sites, times: PIAA schedules quarterfinal doubleheader at Hempfield

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 3:55 PM

The PIAA scheduled a boys basketball quarterfinal doubleheader Friday night at Hempfield involving two WPIAL Class A teams.

Bishop Canevin plays District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley at 6 p.m., and Cornell faces District 6 champion Bishop Carroll at 7:30 p.m.

Sites and times for Saturday’s quarterfinals for Class 6A, 3A and 2A will be announced later.

Class 5A

Friday’s games

1-1 West Chester East (25-2) vs. 1-5 Unionville (21-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.

12-1 Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. 2-2 Dallas (21-7) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.

3-1 Muhlenberg (23-6) vs. 12-4 Archbishop Ryan (18-9) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.

3-3 New Oxford (23-5) vs. 3-2 Milton Hershey (22-4) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s games

12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (20-5) vs. 3-2 Bishop McDevitt (24-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.

1-1 Pope John Paul II (20-5) vs. 11-3 Tamaqua (21-7) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (21-8) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

10-2 Grove City (18-9) vs. 10-1 Hickory (23-4) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s games

11-1 Nativity BVM (20-7) vs. 12-1 Sankofa Freedom (10-14) at Liberty, 8 p.m.

5-3 Southern Fulton (19-8) vs. 1-1 Chester Charter (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (28-1) vs. 7-4 Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

7-2 Cornell (20-7) vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll (17-9) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

