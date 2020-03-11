Girls basketball sites, times: North Allegheny, Bethel Park travel to Bellefonte for PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 4:16 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Lizzy Groetsch (32) looks for a pass during their WPIAL Class 6A championship game against Bethel Park at Petersen Events Center on Feb. 29, 2020.

WPIAL finalists North Allegheny and Bethel Park will play on the same floor Friday night, one after the other as part of a PIAA girls basketball doubleheader at Bald Eagle in Bellefonte.

Bethel Park plays Plymouth-Whitemarsh at 5:30 p.m. in one PIAA quarterfinal, and North Allegheny faces Nazareth at 7 p.m. in another.

The PIAA similarly scheduled WPIAL Class 3A teams Mohawk and Beaver in doubleheader at Armstrong. Beaver plays Tyrone, and Mohawk faces Cambria Heights.

Ellis School, the only WPIAL team remaining in Class 2A, faces Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem.

Sites and times for Saturday quarterfinals in Class 5A, 4A and A will be announced later.

Class 6A

Friday’s games

11-2 Bethlehem Freedom (24-5) vs. 3-2 Central York (23-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.

12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) vs. 1-2 Pennsbury (26-5) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.

1-3 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (25-3) vs. 7-2 Bethel Park (23-3) at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.

11-1 Nazareth (26-4) vs. 7-1 North Allegheny (24-3) at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s games

12-1 West Catholic (19-9) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (26-1) at Easton, 6 p.m.

3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-13) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

6-1 Cambria Heights (25-3) vs. 7-1 Mohawk (24-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

6-2 Tyrone (22-4) vs. 7-2 Beaver (23-4) at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s games

11-1 Mahanoy (22-5) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (22-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.

2-1 Old Forge (20-6) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

6-4 Bishop McCort (16-11) vs. 7-3 Ellis School (20-7) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

6-3 Bellwood Antis (26-2) vs. 6-2 Penns Manor (25-3) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

PIAA boys basketball quarterfinal schedule

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Ellis School, Mohawk, North Allegheny