Girls basketball sites, times: North Allegheny, Bethel Park travel to Bellefonte for PIAA quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 4:16 PM
WPIAL finalists North Allegheny and Bethel Park will play on the same floor Friday night, one after the other as part of a PIAA girls basketball doubleheader at Bald Eagle in Bellefonte.
Bethel Park plays Plymouth-Whitemarsh at 5:30 p.m. in one PIAA quarterfinal, and North Allegheny faces Nazareth at 7 p.m. in another.
The PIAA similarly scheduled WPIAL Class 3A teams Mohawk and Beaver in doubleheader at Armstrong. Beaver plays Tyrone, and Mohawk faces Cambria Heights.
Ellis School, the only WPIAL team remaining in Class 2A, faces Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem.
Sites and times for Saturday quarterfinals in Class 5A, 4A and A will be announced later.
Friday’s games
11-2 Bethlehem Freedom (24-5) vs. 3-2 Central York (23-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.
12-1 Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) vs. 1-2 Pennsbury (26-5) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.
1-3 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (25-3) vs. 7-2 Bethel Park (23-3) at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.
11-1 Nazareth (26-4) vs. 7-1 North Allegheny (24-3) at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
12-1 West Catholic (19-9) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (26-1) at Easton, 6 p.m.
3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-13) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.
6-1 Cambria Heights (25-3) vs. 7-1 Mohawk (24-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
6-2 Tyrone (22-4) vs. 7-2 Beaver (23-4) at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
11-1 Mahanoy (22-5) vs. 3-1 Linden Hall (22-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.
2-1 Old Forge (20-6) vs. 6-1 Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.
6-4 Bishop McCort (16-11) vs. 7-3 Ellis School (20-7) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
6-3 Bellwood Antis (26-2) vs. 6-2 Penns Manor (25-3) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
PIAA boys basketball quarterfinal schedule
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
