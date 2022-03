Boys rosters set for May’s Roundball Classic all-star basketball games

By:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock scores against Hempfield on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hempfield Area High School.

The Roundball Classic senior all-star basketball games will return May 19-21 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

Boys rosters were released Wednesday, with players from the WPIAL, City League, District 6 and District 10 set to compete in five games.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 19

Girls District 10 vs. Class 5A (Silver), 6:30 p.m.

Boys Class A/District 6 vs. Class 4A/3A/2A (Silver), 8 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Girls Class A vs. Class 2A/District 6, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Class 5A (Silver) vs. Class 6A (Silver), 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Boys Class 3A (Gold) vs. Class 2A, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Class 4A vs. Class 3A, 3 p.m.

Girls Class 6A vs. Class 5A, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Class 4A (Gold) vs. District 10, 6 p.m.

Boys Class 6A (Gold) vs. Class 5A (Gold), 7:30 p.m.

Girls rosters came out Tuesday.

Boys rosters

Class 5A (Silver)

Coach: Eugene Wilson, Woodland Hills

Holden Eagle, Allderdice

Joe Chambers, Laurel Highlands

Aston Gianetti, Carrick

Malik Harris, Westinghouse

Cameron Moss, Plum

James Pearson, Kiski Area

Nick Peccon, Ringgold

Nick Pegg, Albert Gallatin

Cahmari Perkins, New Castle

Michael Quigley, Allderdice

Delrius Robinson, Woodland Hills

Mekhi Scott, West Mifflin

Chase Sickenberger, Latrobe

Teyron Wofford, Obama Academy

Logan Yater, South Fayette

Class 6A (Silver)

Coach: Lance Maha, Norwin

Will Blass, North Hills

Devin Burgess, North Hills

Russell Fenton, Fox Chapel

Mike Fleming, Norwin

Kyrell Hutcherson, North Allegheny

Rob Jones, North Allegheny

Christian Mallon, Mt. Lebanon

Langston Moses, Central Catholic

Caiden Oros, Seneca Valley

Joey Peters, Mt. Lebanon

Christian Powers, Mt. Lebanon

Jayden Pratt, Laurel Highlands

Ty Stecko, Norwin

Andy Swartout, Pine-Richland

Ben Thomas, Greensburg Salem

Noah Wright, Penn-Trafford

Class 6A (Gold)

Coach – Zach Skrinjar, Fox Chapel

Devin Carney, Butler

Gavin Cote, Peters Township

Nick Crum, Penn-Trafford

J.P. Dockey, Fox Chapel

Joey Dudkowski, Pine-Richland

Sean Gordon, Hempfield

Raine Gratzmiller, Butler

Matt McDonough, North Allegheny

Tanner O’Grady, Upper St. Clair

Porter Rauch, Upper St. Clair

Jake Samosky, Canon-McMillan

Matt Seidl, North Hills

Luke Shanahan, Pine-Richland

Alex Smith, North Hills

Dolan Waldo, Bethel Park

Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel

Class 5A (Gold)

Coach: Ralph Blundo, New Castle

Logan Bernesser, Shaler

Scott Bilovus, West Allegheny

Matt DeMatteo, Hampton

Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills

Chris Dvorak, Mars

Michael Graham, New Castle

Ryan Greggerson, Gateway

Brandon Jakiela, South Fayette

Will Kromka, Gateway

Carter Leri, Highlands

Connor Roberts, Trinity

Zach Schlegel, Mars

Caden Smith, Franklin Regional

Kanye Thompson, McKeesport

Michael Wells, New Castle

Class A/District 6

Coach: Gino Palmosino, Bishop Canevin

J.D. Azulay, Rochester

Nahum Brazil, Nazareth Prep

Trevell Clayton, Geibel

Jaden Gales, Bishop Canevin

Thad Gray, Western Beaver

Sal Laure, Rochester

Kevaughn Price, Bishop Canevin

Eli Rich, Leechburg

Brandon Samol, Avella

Trevor Smulik, West Shamokin

Kai Spears, Bishop Canevin

Amari Wesley, Imani Christian

Rylan Zale, St. Joseph

Class 4A/3A/2A (Silver)

Coach: Robert Harrison, South Side

Micah Black, Riverview

Justin Brannagan, Deer Lakes

Cole Charlton, Freeport

Tyriq Eleam, Montour

Rian Fitzgerald, Shady Side Academy

Dawson Fowler, Waynesburg

Matthew Gregor, North Catholic

Assad Hunter, California

Jackson LaRocka, Burgettstown

Owen Minford, Keystone Oaks

Drake Long, Carmichaels

Lucas Meyers, Chartiers Houston

Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston

Aiden Roach, South Side

Ayden Teeter, Brownsville

Tyson Webb, Derry

Class 3A (Gold)

Coach: Steve Antuono, Ellwood City

Steve Antuono, Ellwood City

Emmett Harris, Seton LaSalle

Chase Henkins, Waynesburg

Jaicob Hollick, Ligonier Valley

Jordan Kolenda, Avonworth

Tayshawn Levy, Washington

Matt Marinchak, Ligonier Valley

Jacob Mason, Waynesburg

Ruben Miller, Beth-Center

Brandon Patterson, Washington

Alexander Roth, Ellwood City

Eli Sickafuse, Laurel

Mikey Smith, East Allegheny

Mike Sopko, Neshannock

Will Wagner, Charleroi

Nathan Ziegler, Brentwood

Class 2A (Gold)

Coach: Eugene Briggs, Fort Cherry

Ryan Appleby, Greensburg Central Catholic

Chris Barrish, Carmichaels

Michael Bruni, Winchester Thurston

Jake DiMichele, OLSH

Colt Fowler, Jefferson Morgan

Anton Good, Jeannette

Jackson Juzang, Winchester Thurston

Kody Kuhns, Monessen

Khalil Kerr, Carlynton

Dylan Parsons, Greensbiurg Central Catholic

Dylan Rogers, Fort Cherry

Corey Simmons, Sto-Rox

Dawson Summers, OLSH

Nasheed Thompson, Jeannette

Maddox Trushel, Fort Cherry

Brevan Williams, Greensburg Central Catholic

Class 4A (Gold)

Coach: Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley

Vinnie Clark, Freeport

Brandon Coury, Burrell

Marcus Frank, Quaker Valley

Jack Gardinier, Quaker Valley

Daniel Gordon, Belle Vernon

Carson Heckathorn, Blackhawk

Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk

Armend Karpuzi, Deer Lakes

Ryan Lang, Knoch Diaun Pinkett, Montour

L.A. Pratt, Lincoln Park

Adou Thiero, Quaker Valley

Benjamin Tomer, North Catholic

Vason Stevenson, Montour

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

District 10

Coach: Jason Fulmer, Franklin/Pat Flaherty, Fairview

Danny Bruce, General McLane

Logan Frazao, Fairview

Easton Fulmer, Franklin

Landon Haggart, Grove City

Elijah Harden, Kennedy Catholic

Malik Lampkin-Rudoph, Kennedy Catholic

Peyton McElhinny, Jamestown

Jalen Ritzert, Greenville

James Sitter, Fairview

Jamie Smith, Erie

Lane Smith, Lakeview

Mack Staunch, Sharpsville

Omar Stewart, Farrell

Dylan Stull, Grove City

James Thomas, Sharpsville

Scott Walters, Franklin

Bill Beckner Jr.