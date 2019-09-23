Burgettstown lineman Riley Kemper commits to Robert Morris
Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 11:21 PM
Burgettstown lineman Riley Kemper, a reigning WPIAL wrestling champion, committed Sunday to play football at Robert Morris.
Kemper announced his decision on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior earned first-team all-conference honors on the offensive line last season. He’s an anchor up front for a Burgettstown team that’s 4-0 this season and ranked second in WPIAL Class 2A.
Kemper also listed an offer from Morehead State.
The multi-sport athlete won a WPIAL Class AA individual wrestling title last season in the 285-pound class. He went 36-10 as a junior, raising his career record to 94-35.
