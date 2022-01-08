Burrell evens record with section victory against Deer Lakes

By:

Friday, January 7, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Brandon Coury steals the ball from Deer Lakes’ Nathan Buechel on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Macklin Bennis fights for a loose ball with Deer Lakes’ Billy Schaeffer on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Armend Karpuzi grabs rebound against Burrell on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Brandon Coury grabs a loose ball from Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Brandon Coury is fouled by Deer Lakes’ Nathan Buechel on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Jayson Ireland steals the ball from Deer Lakes’ Lucas Tiglio on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Brandon Coury celebrates with Jayson Ireland (11) after hitting a 3-pointer against Deer Lakes on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Brandon Coury scores past Deer Lakes’ Nathan Buechel on Friday. Previous Next

It took Burrell’s Brandon Coury a full quarter to get rolling.

But when he did, the Bucs were on their way to a big victory.

Coury poured in 30 points, including 18 in the second quarter, as the Bucs held off Deer Lakes, 53-45, in a Section 1-4A contest.

Burrell is 3-1 in section play, 6-4 overall.

“We’re ecstatic,” Bucs coach Mike Fantuzzo said. “We came in here after our point guard, Donovan Callahan, broke his nose (Thursday), but everyone stepped up, took a role, and we got it done.”

Callahan could miss at least two weeks.

Burrell relied on several players to do little things like grabbing loose balls, steals and rebounding missed foul shots.

“Tucker Bitar, he did a great job, he’s a freshman and he’s played a lot of basketball and we think of him as an experienced guy,” Fantuzzo said. “Brady Stone just became eligible, and he stepped up in the first half. I’m proud of these guys.”

Tajean DeGore had a basket and two key rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Deer Lakes was handed its first section loss and is 2-1, 7-2 overall.

“As I say before every Alle-Kiski game, throw the records out,” Lancers coach Terence Parham said. “People ask what I’m talking about, but besides the first two minutes, they made more plays than us.”

Deer Lakes rolled out to a 9-0 lead in the first 3½ minutes of the game before Gavynn Thompson scored Burrell’s first five points to keep the Lancers from running away early.

Burrell took its first lead early in the second quarter as Coury got the hot hand.

“What can I say about him? He does it all,” Fantuzzo said about his senior guard. “This year and, recently, he’s stepped up, leadership-wise. He’s putting the team on his back, not just in scoring, but keeping them together when they make a run, and he’s giving us great defense.”

The night yielded a first for Coury.

“I’ve never won here in my life,” he said of the Deer Lakes floor. “This will give us more energy and makes us believe we can beat anyone.”

Deer Lakes was hampered with Armend Karpuzi picking up two early fouls and pulled from the lineup. He was scoreless in the first half but scored seven points quickly to start the second half and slice a 12-point Burrell lead to 30-25 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.

Bryce Robson nailed a 3-pointer but also picked up his third personal and had to take a seat.

“Burrell had their opportunity tonight and took a chance, and we didn’t,” Parham said. “We were watching a lot of film and not getting much sleep. I think all officials should watch HUDL and see what teams are doing physical picks and whether a team had a lot of travel calls in the previous games. I think that makes the dialogue more friendly with the coaches. Things didn’t go our way, foul-situation-wise.”

Karpuzi led the Lancers with 14 before fouling out with 34 seconds to go. Robson had 10 for Deer Lakes.

Coury also gathered six rebounds for the Bucs.

Tags: Burrell, Deer Lakes