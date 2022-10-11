Burrell girls volleyball ready for regular season’s pivotal closing stretch

Monday, October 10, 2022 | 9:05 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Burrell senior outside hitter Avery Bain gets set to serve in practice Monday at Burrell High School.

The Burrell girls volleyball team visits Deer Lakes and hosts Freeport next week to close out Section 5-2A play.

The Bucs seek to avenge their only two section losses, a 3-1 setback to the Lancers and a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Class 2A No. 1 Yellowjackets a couple of weeks ago.

But before they get to those matches, the Burrell players know that they need to take care of business against a pair of area foes – Apollo-Ridge and Valley – ready to knock them off

“It’s hard sometimes to not look ahead, but we know what kind of teams Apollo-Ridge and Valley are and how much they will be ready to play us,” said senior outside hitter Avery Bain, the younger sister of Highlands girls volleyball coach Courtney Bain.

“We did beat both the first time (Apollo-Ridge, 3-1, and Valley, 3-0), but we have to be at our best this time or it could very easily be different result. We have to take care of what is right in front of us.”

Burrell is 9-3 overall and 8-2 in section. The Bucs head into Tuesday’s home match with Apollo-Ridge winners of three of their past four. The only loss was a 3-2 nonsection setback to Class 3A Knoch on Oct. 3.

“Chemistry and team communication in matches have gotten even better from the start of the season. Those are two very important things in a volleyball team,” said Bain, one of three returning all-section performers – juniors Isabella Greenwald and Karlee Thimons are the others – from last year’s team that went 4-8 in Section 5-3A against the likes of playoff qualifiers Freeport, Hampton, Armstrong and Mars.

“All of our skills were there before the summer workouts and the preseason practices. But coming together as a team and blending our different skills is what helped us get to where we are and helped us get to the next level.”

Bain also has formed a veteran leadership unit with fellow seniors in setter Taylor Barr, libero Quinn Oswalt and right side hitter Emma Hasson.

“Taylor is a court general,” Burrell coach Alyson Shirey said. “She’s soft spoken, but when she talks, you listen. Avery is such a powerful hitter.

“Quinn’s passing from the back row is on point this year. She is a key part of the defense and a strong motivator. Emma and (junior right side Rory Pallone) really complement each other. I am excited to see what both can do the rest of the season. All of the seniors are really great leaders for the younger players.”

Burrell and Freeport returned to Class 2A when the PIAA released the enrollment numbers over the winter. They joined, in addition to Deer Lakes, Apollo-Ridge and Valley, section foes Derry and Neighborhood Academy.

“I remember coach texting me the day we officially got moved back down to 2A, and we were both so excited,” Bain said.

“It was a little bit of a weight off of our shoulders. We knew our hard work was going to pay off. We weren’t out of our league last year. We competed really hard. They were just some next-level teams that were a challenge for anyone. We knew how we did in 3A would give us a boost in 2A and help us be a top competitor.”

Deer Lakes also is 8-2 in the section, and Derry is in playoff position at 6-4 with four section games remaining.

Burrell earned a key season sweep over Derry with a 3-0 win last Thursday and official clinched a spot in the WPIAL playoffs after a two-year hiatus.

The first meeting, at Burrell on Sept. 13, was a five-set marathon that the Bucs pulled out.

“The teamwork and energy combined really carried us through that match and that fifth set,” Thimons said. “We were excited for each point and were right there to support each other and help keep our heads in the game when we started to get a little tired. We knew how important getting that win was. We didn’t give up, and we got a great win.”

Section play concludes Oct. 20, and the WPIAL playoff committee is scheduled to meet the next day to assemble the playoff brackets and pairings.

The first round could begin as soon as Monday, Oct. 24.

“In 3A last year, we had some growing pains, but we made the most of it and grew as a team,” Shirey said. “Being a smaller school, we feel we are where we belong, and it also makes for some great local rivalries with Valley, Apollo-Ridge, Freeport and Deer Lakes. The girls have shown a great work ethic and a willingness to play for each other. Because of that, we are seeing the success on court we hoped to have.”

