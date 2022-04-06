Burrell’s Armstrong guides young, determined squad

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 6:44 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Burrell junior Katie Armstrong gets set to deliver a pitch in practice April 6, 2022.

Katie Armstrong’s freshman softball season was over before it got a chance to get going.

The now-Burrell junior was in the running for varsity starting time in the pitcher’s circle with Kylie Karns, a freshman pitcher this spring at Mt. Aloysius, and things went well in her scrimmage debut against Shaler.

Then, the sports world ground to a halt with the onset of the covid pandemic, and Armstrong was unable to show her stuff over the course of a full season.

“I was really excited to get things going,” Armstrong said. “With me and Kylie, the coaches felt they had a couple of good options. I love this sport and have been playing it for such a long time, so it was pretty tough to hear that things were being put on pause.”

But Armstrong came back last year determined to make her mark, and she shined as one of the top pitchers in the area.

Now, after a fast start to the 2022 season, Armstrong again is energized to help her team reach its full potential in and out of Section 1-4A play. Despite a small roster with just 10 players, Armstrong says the team, with five freshmen in the lineup, can make waves.

“The freshman who came up are really doing well so far, and I am excited to help build and show what this team can do,” said Armstrong, who shares co-captain duties with senior Caroline Dynka and junior Cassidy Novak.

“We have a lot of potential, and I think we can go further in the WPIAL playoffs than last year. I want to help keep pushing for Burrell’s name in softball.”

Burrell was 2-0 overall and 1-0 in section play after Monday’s 4-1 section victory over McKeesport. The Bucs were slated to face Greensburg Salem in section play Wednesday.

Armstrong struck out 17 and joined the Bucs defense in limiting McKeesport to just one hit.

In the season opener, Armstrong held defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion Mt. Pleasant to five hits while striking out 14 in a 6-1 victory over the Vikings.

“Katie works hard. She puts in the time,” coach Rick Nealer said. “From that hard work, you can see the results. I can’t ask for anything more from a pitcher. Hopefully, she can continue to stay healthy, we can continue to get better offensively and we can cut down on some of the errors defensively. She definitely gives us a chance to win each game, no matter what. I’d put her up there against any pitcher in the WPIAL. That is a good feeling.

“She’s a junior in her second full season, and she’s really taking a step forward into a bigger leadership role, too.”

Burrell was in a battle all of last year for the Section 1 title. The Bucs scored a victory over WPIAL runner-up and state semifinals Highlands late in the regular season and finished tied with Freeport for third in the section at 6-4 behind co-champions Highlands and Knoch (both 7-3).

“It was interesting to see how all the cards would play out,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong went 7-5 overall in her first season as a starter. She crafted a 1.15 ERA with 163 strikeouts against just 21 walks in 85 1/3 innings of work.

“Going into last year, we knew the potential of this team with a good offense and defense,” Armstrong said. “I just wanted to do my part to help the team win. I was excited just to get the chance to play and be with all my friends and make memories together. We were able to play really well as a team.”

Burrell opened last year against eventual Class 6A semifinalist Norwin and Class 5A semifinals Fox Chapel, and Armstrong surrendered just one earned run in 162/3 combined innings in the pair of low-scoring, one-run setbacks.

Against Fox Chapel, Armstrong dueled with Foxes ace McKenzie Borkovich over 10 scoreless innings. Fox Chapel’s winning run came on a throwing error. Armstrong that day threw 147 pitches, gave up just two hits and struck out 21.

“It was a sight to be seen,” Nealer said. “This day in age, you don’t see a lot of pitcher’s duels. Borkovich is such a good pitcher, and they just went toe-to-toe. It went into extra innings, and unfortunately, we came out on the losing end. But it was an awesome game to watch, and an awesome game to coach.”

Armstrong suffered a twisted ankle right before the start of the WPIAL playoffs. But she was able to stay on the field and help the Bucs to a 3-2 first-round victory over Belle Vernon.

West Mifflin got the better of Armstrong and the Bucs in the quarterfinals.

“No one knew that she had hurt her ankle, but she still did very well for us in the playoffs,” Nealer said.

“She gutted it out. She’s a gamer. She wants to be out there helping her team.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

