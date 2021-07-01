Butler basketball’s Devin Carney commits to Elon

Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 4:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney smiles as he leaves the court after hitting the winning three-pointer in overtime of a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal against Penn-Trafford on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Harrison City.

One of college basketball’s stingiest defenses added some scoring power Thursday when Butler’s Devin Carney committed to Elon.

The 6-foot-1 combo guard averaged 30 points per game last winter and led Butler to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals. He ranks among the WPIAL’s top players in the 2022 graduating class.

Carney announced his commitment to the North Carolina school on Twitter.

He visited Elon in June, along with stops at Furman, George Mason and Rice. He’d earlier listed offers from Robert Morris, Bryant and St. Francis (Pa.).

At Elon, he’ll join a team that led the CAA in scoring defense last season and ranked 44th-best nationally among all 340 Division I teams. The Phoenix allowed 65 points per game.

Elon went 10-9 overall last season and 4-7 in the CAA, yet reached the conference championship game. The Phoenix averaged 65.7 points on offense, which ranked ninth in the 10-team conference.

Carney was a member of the “Trib 10” boys basketball all-stars last season. He was a 38% shooter from 3-point range and made 85% from the foul line.