Butler falls to McDowell in District 10 championship game

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Artis Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as McDowell scored a 62-7 victory over Butler (4-7) in the PIAA District 10 Class 6A championship game Friday night.

Ron Moore added 185 passing yards and a touchdown for McDowell (9-2).

Mac Schnur threw for 155 yards and a touchdown for Butler.

On Thursday, a Commonwealth Court judge denied a PIAA request that would’ve kept Butler out of the District 10 playoffs, clearing the way for the Golden Tornado to take part in the postseason.

Butler’s postseason status was in limbo as the school district fought a months-long dispute with the WPIAL and PIAA, who both banned Butler from participating in the District 10 playoffs. That changed last week when a Butler County judge granted the school district’s request for an injunction, saying “the conduct of the PIAA amounts to arbitrary and capricious discrimination.”

The PIAA appealed and asked for that injunction to be lifted, but Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough denied that request Thursday after a hearing via video conference.

