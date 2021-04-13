Butler’s Devin Carney adds scholarship offer from Duquesne basketball

By:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 | 12:54 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney drives past North Allegheny’s Greg Habib during their game on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

If Butler’s Devin Carney wants to stay home for college, he now has another Division I option.

The 6-foot-1 junior announced an offer Monday from the Duquesne men’s basketball team. The Dukes are the fourth offer he has shared on Twitter.

Carney announced an offer from Robert Morris coach Andy Toole in June. He also lists Bryant and St. Francis (Pa.) among his options.

The combo guard ranked among the WPIAL scoring leaders this winter and earned a spot on the Trib 10 all-stars. He averaged 30 points per game and led Butler (12-9) to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

Carney’s father Shelton played basketball for Robert Morris from 1990-94.

Extremely honored and excited to say I have received an offer from Duquesne University! pic.twitter.com/dhPYcwhucS — Devin Carney (@devin24carney_) April 12, 2021

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler