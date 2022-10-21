Butler’s Drew Griffith sets course record at Tri-State cross country event

Butler junior Drew Griffith was hoping to set the course record at Cal (Pa.) during the Tri-State Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
He thought he missed the mark by five seconds.
Well, he was mistaken. He broke the course mark by nine seconds after he ran a 15:32.56 in the Class 3A race. The record of 15:41 was held by Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson. The meet record still is held by McGuffey’s Jeff Weiss of 15:30 in 2005 on a different course.
Griffith, who won this race in 2021, said he now will focus on the meet record at the WPIAL championship Oct. 27 at Cal (Pa.).
“I was just trying to train for next week and get a win,” Griffith said. “I felt pretty good. I’m going after the course record next week.”
Griffith started fast and took the lead from the gun and maintained his advantage throughout the race.
“Leading from the start was the gameplan,” Griffith said. “Winning this a second time feels better than the first because I ran faster.”
Rounding out the top five were North Allegheny seniors Jackson Pajak and Gregory Kossuth.
North Allegheny boys and girls were the Class 3A team champions.
Mt. Lebanon juniors Logan St. John Kletter and Caroline Adams finished one-two in the girls race. Kletter’s winning time was 18:36.19.
Latrobe sophomore Emerson Skatell placed 10th, and Penn-Trafford junior Amelia Barilla was 11th.
Uniontown senior Mason Stewart was hoping to run under 17 minutes, but he shocked himself by winning his first big race in an amazing time of 16:37.12, edging Hopewell senior Dom Flitcraft (16:39.91) and Elizabeth Forward junior Patrick Burgos (16:43.37) in Class 2A.
Belle Vernon senior Luke Henderson placed sixth, Greensburg Salem senior Aaron Tressler was seventh and Kiski Area freshman Sammie Plazio, the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association champion, was eighth.
Belle Vernon senior Rosalyn Perozzi was eighth, and Derry sophomore Jane Huss was 20th.