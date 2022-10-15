Central Catholic beats Penn Hills on crazy final play

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Penn Hills Football Network Central Catholic lines up for the game-winning field goal on the last play Friday night against Penn Hills.

Trailing by a point with one second left, Central Catholic lined up for a 49-yard field goal that would have won its nonconference game with Penn Hills on Friday night.

Instead, the Vikings won in an even more improbable way.

The kick was blocked, but while Penn Hills players celebrated their apparent victory, Central Catholic lineman Anthony Shovlin picked up the loose ball and ran 32 yards for a touchdown that gave his team a wild 33-28 win.

The play was legal because the ball never crossed the line of scrimmage after being blocked by Penn Hills’ Raion Strader right off the foot of Central Catholic kicker Rowen Kautter.

Elijah Faulkner rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns and Payton Wehner threw for 264 yards and a touchdown for Central Catholic (4-4), ranked fourth in Class 6A.

Julian Dugger led Penn Hills (4-4) with 244 passing yards and two touchdowns and 136 rushing yards and a TD.

