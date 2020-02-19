Central Catholic boys clamp down on Penn-Trafford

By:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 12:19 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Noah Jackson dribbles the ball in front of Penn-Trafford defenders Zach Rocco Jarred Schoffstall (0) in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Josh Kapcin (30) drives toward the net against Central Catholic in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford players gather in a huddle before taking on Central Catholic in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco dribbles around Central Catholic’s Noah Jackson (11) in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Central Catholic players huddle before heading to the court to face Penn-Trafford in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco shoots on net against Central Catholic in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Central Catholic head coach Brian Urso watches his players compete against Penn-Trafford in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ben Myers (35) shoots on net as Central Catholic’s Ben Sarson (24) and Collin O’Toole defend in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco shoots on net against Central Catholic Anderson Cynkar (12) in boys’ WPIAL basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Norwin High School. Previous Next

Behind balanced scoring and strong team defense, No. 7 Central Catholic held off No. 10 Penn-Trafford for a 50-35 victory in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round game Tuesday night at Norwin.

Senior Ben Sarson had 11 points, and senior Colin O’Toole and junior Anderson Cynkar added nine apiece for the Vikings (13-10), who built a 26-16 lead at the half.

Senior Zach Rocco, an Army commit, led the Warriors (14-9) with 17 points.

Central Catholic will meet second-seeded Fox Chapel in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Watch the archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Central Catholic, Penn-Trafford