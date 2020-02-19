Central Catholic boys clamp down on Penn-Trafford

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 12:19 AM

Behind balanced scoring and strong team defense, No. 7 Central Catholic held off No. 10 Penn-Trafford for a 50-35 victory in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round game Tuesday night at Norwin.

Senior Ben Sarson had 11 points, and senior Colin O’Toole and junior Anderson Cynkar added nine apiece for the Vikings (13-10), who built a 26-16 lead at the half.

Senior Zach Rocco, an Army commit, led the Warriors (14-9) with 17 points.

Central Catholic will meet second-seeded Fox Chapel in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

