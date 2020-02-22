Central Catholic boys upset No. 2 Fox Chapel in WPIAL quarterfinals

Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 5:10 PM

Central Catholic coach Brian Urso celebrates with Ben Sarson (24) after beating Fox Chapel in the WPIAL quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Central Catholic's Noah Jackson drives to the net as Fox Chapel's Sam Brown defends in the WPIAL quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar watches against Central Catholic in the WPIAL quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Central Catholic players Ben Sarson and Noah Jackson (center) hug in a victory celebration in the locker room Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after defeating Fox Chapel in WPIAL quarterfinals. Central Catholic coach Brian Urso reacts to his team's win against Fox Chapel in the WPIAL quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Central Catholic boys basketball coach Brian Urso never doubted his team Saturday afternoon.

When the seventh-seeded Vikings knocked off one-loss, second-seeded Fox Chapel, 42-34, in the Class 6A quarterfinals Saturday at Plum High School, Central Catholic players and assistant coaches joined an emotional Urso — who played for Fox Chapel and graduated in 2005 — in a joyous celebration on the court.

Before heading into the locker room to talk to his team, Urso had a brief, intense moment alone to let his feelings marinate.

“Our guys fought all game, followed our plan to be tougher and to be the hungrier team,” Urso said with a gleam in his eye and quiver in his voice. “Our guys are a bunch of fighters.”

The game was a physical battle from the start with both teams reaching 10 fouls in the first half and 36 total fouls called throughout the game.

The Vikings trailed 8-7 through one quarter after three points each from Fox Chapel’s Arnold Vento and Eli Yofan.

In the second, the Vikings capitalized on the early fouls committed by Fox Chapel (22-2), making eight free throws during an 18-point second period.

“We knew the game would be a fight. Central and Fox Chapel is a rivalry, so we prepared for that, but we prepare for it every game,” Urso said. “We played Lebo. We played ’Dice. We played New Castle. We played Lincoln Park.

“Big games are what we are supposed to be in, and physicality is something we embrace and is part of our culture right now.”

Senior Forward Ben Sarson scored 10 points in the second period, finishing with a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds for Central Catholic (14-10).

Vento also a had a big quarter for the Foxes with nine points and three free throws. The 6-foot-3 senior finished potentially his last high school game with a team-best 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings entered halftime with a four-point lead.

Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar sent out his players motivated in the third quarter, and the Foxes produced a 8-0 run to start the second half.

“I thought we came out aggressive in the second half,” he said. “We attacked the rim, but we missed a lot of wide-open shots.

“We defended very well. If you hold a team to 42 points, and 25 come at the foul line, it’s pretty good game. We did everything we wanted except take more shots.”

The run — which included a 3-pointer from Yofan, an alley-oop from Yofan to Lorenzo Jenkins and a travel committed by Central Catholic’s Collin O’Toole — earned Fox Chapel a 29-25 advantage and led to Urso calling timeout at the 6:45 third-quarter mark.

Yofan finished with nine points and four rebounds as well as a block on Sarson as he attempted a dunk with 1:08 left in the game. Jenkins finished with four points but committed four fouls off the bench by the third quarter. O’Toole finished with eight for Central Catholic.

The Vikings answered Fox Chapel’s third-quarter by scoring seven of the next 10 points to close the quarter and tie the score 32-32.

Fox Chapel’s fourth-quarter scoring consisted of two points on a Sam Brown basket.

The Foxes committed 10 second-half fouls, which led to six points off fourth-quarter free throws for Central Catholic, including three for Sarson. The Vikings’ last seven points were from free throws.

“We won the physical game. We expected one, but letting a team shoot that many foul shots (is not going to win games),” Skrinjar said.

Central Catholic earned a trip to the semifinals Wednesday against the winner of Mt. Lebanon/Bethel Park, site and time to be determined.

The Foxes must become temporary Vikings fans as Central Catholic needs to win the WPIAL championship in order for Fox Chapel to earn the fifth and final spot as WPIAL representative in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

