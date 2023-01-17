Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca commits to Penn State

By:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 1:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca works out on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Oakland.

Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca, one of the state’s top college football recruits, committed Tuesday to Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior announced his decision on Twitter. He chose the Nittany Lions from a list of scholarship offers that included national semifinalists Michigan and Ohio State, along with Pitt, West Virginia and others.

Rivals rated Speca as a four-star prospect and the ninth-best inside linebacker in the country in the 2024 class. Overall, he was ranked as the sixth-best recruit in the state and No. 186 nationally.

Speca first emerged on the recruiting scene two years ago as a ninth grader when he earned freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps.

His other college offers came from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Tags: Central Catholic