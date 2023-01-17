Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca commits to Penn State
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 1:07 PM
Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca, one of the state’s top college football recruits, committed Tuesday to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior announced his decision on Twitter. He chose the Nittany Lions from a list of scholarship offers that included national semifinalists Michigan and Ohio State, along with Pitt, West Virginia and others.
Rivals rated Speca as a four-star prospect and the ninth-best inside linebacker in the country in the 2024 class. Overall, he was ranked as the sixth-best recruit in the state and No. 186 nationally.
Speca first emerged on the recruiting scene two years ago as a ninth grader when he earned freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps.
His other college offers came from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
