Central Valley safety Stephon Hall chooses Pitt

Friday, June 5, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Stephon Hall (25) and Hunter Mitchell celebrate after stopping Aliquippa on a 2-point conversion in overtime during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field.

Stephon Hall’s path to a Pitt scholarship started six months ago.

In Central Valley’s victory against Aliquippa in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game, Hall picked off two passes in the fourth quarter and helped stop the Quips’ 2-point conversion attempt in overtime to nail down a 13-12 victory.

Three weeks later, he scored a rushing touchdown in a 21-14 loss to Wyoming Area in the PIAA title game.

“In big games, his game got bigger and better,” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said. “That’s what really, really got him off and running in recruiting.”

The run ended Friday when Hall pledged to enroll at Pitt next year. A two-star prospect at safety, he is the 15th member of Pitt’s 2021 class that is now ranked 21st in the nation by Rivals.com.

Hall (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is the third defensive back to commit to Pitt. He also is the second WPIAL prospect, joining West Mifflin defensive end Nahki Johnson.

Lyons said Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and safeties coach Cory Sanders built a solid relationship with Hall.

“One thing about Steph,” Lyons said, “he doesn’t like anybody sugarcoating and trying to pull something over him. He wants to hear the truth.”

Hall collected 18 scholarship offers, including from Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Navy and West Virginia.

