Chartiers Valley scores comeback win over Baldwin

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley and Baldwin players at the foul line during their game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

The Chartiers Valley boys basketball team’s nonsection game Tuesday at Baldwin was a lot like its season: a mistake-prone slow start followed by a slow comeback trot and then an all-out gallop to the finish line for the victory.

The Colts fell behind early on the road but chipped away and managed to pull out a win, 64-58, over the Highlanders.

It was Chartiers Valley’s third straight win and sixth victory in eight games following a 0-7 start.

“We still need to get better,” Chartiers Valley coach Brandon Sensor said. “I still think there is room for growth, but it’s a good group of guys. They are fun to coach, they’re trying to learn, and they are getting better because of it.”

The start couldn’t have been worse for the Colts. With the game tied 5-5, Baldwin went on a 13-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game late in the first quarter, 18-7.

Chartiers Valley had double-digit turnovers in the opening quarter and ended up with 16 turnovers in the first half.

“Their pressure was really hurting us, but it was our own mistakes, throwing the ball away,” Sensor said. “I thought we would settle down a little bit and we kind of did.”

Baldwin started to get sloppy, allowing CV to chip away at the lead. A late second quarter surge by the Highlanders put them up at the half, 35-28.

The Colts started strong in the third quarter and took their first lead with just under four minutes left in the quarter. The Game was tied 48-48 after three.

Chartiers Valley relied heavily on its fabulous freshman, Jayden Davis. The ninth grader is averaging over 26 points per game but scored 10 points in both the second and third quarters as the Colts climbed back and finally caught the Highlanders.

“We knew he was going to be our primary ball handler, and we knew he could score, but to be honest, I don’t think anybody could say this guy was going to get us 30 a night,” Sensor said. “We’d like to fill up the stat chart and have five guys in double digits, but he’s special and I have a lot of faith in him.”

Davis led all scorers with 33 points, including some clutch free throws down the stretch.

Two of those free throws came during a game-clinching sequence with 13 seconds left.

Chartiers Valley was leading by two when junior Drew Sleva missed a free throw. After he fell down on the court, Baldwin junior James Wesling secured the rebound. He instinctively called timeout to avoid a turnover or having the ball tied up with the arrow pointing in Chartiers Valley’s direction.

The problem was the Highlanders had just spent their final timeout. Thus, a technical foul was called. Davis hit both free throws, then after being fouled on the inbounds, Sleva hit two more free throws to seal the win.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Baldwin (9-6), which has a key Section 2-6A game Friday against Upper St. Clair, one of three teams the Highlanders are tied in first place with. Wesling led Baldwin with 27 points, 18 of which came in the first half.

Chartiers Valley (6-9) has won three in a row after winning a nonsection game for only the second time this season. The Colts travel to Trinity on Friday for a Section 2-5A game.

“These games are like practice, and you just need to win enough to get into the playoffs,” Sensor said. “That’s when you need to be playing your best ball.”

