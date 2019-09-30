Chartiers Valley sophomore Perri Page adds Duquesne offer
Monday, September 30, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Chartiers Valley sophomore Perri Page added a Duquesne basketball offer Monday, making her the third returning player from last year’s state championship lineup with Division I options.
Page announced her offer on Twitter.
The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 4.5 points per game as a freshman but she topped double digits four times. Her best was a 13-point, 11-rebound effort against South Park.
Teammates Megan McConnell and Aislin Malcolm also have Division I offers. McConnell, a senior, committed to Duquesne in June. Malcolm, a sophomore, lists offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kent State and Western Michigan.
Chartiers Valley went 30-0 last season, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships under first-year girls coach Tim McConnell.
