Chartiers Valley sophomore Perri Page adds Duquesne offer

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 3:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page scores over Slippery Rock’s Hallie Raabe during their PIAA Class 5A second round state playoff game Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, at Moon Area High School.

Chartiers Valley sophomore Perri Page added a Duquesne basketball offer Monday, making her the third returning player from last year’s state championship lineup with Division I options.

Page announced her offer on Twitter.

The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 4.5 points per game as a freshman but she topped double digits four times. Her best was a 13-point, 11-rebound effort against South Park.

Teammates Megan McConnell and Aislin Malcolm also have Division I offers. McConnell, a senior, committed to Duquesne in June. Malcolm, a sophomore, lists offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Kent State and Western Michigan.

Chartiers Valley went 30-0 last season, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships under first-year girls coach Tim McConnell.

Excited to receive an offer from Duquesne! Go Dukes! ❤️????@CoachDanBurt pic.twitter.com/4C4tqy6KAu — Perri Page (@PagePerri) September 30, 2019

