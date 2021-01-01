Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page commits to Division I Columbia

Friday, January 1, 2021 | 2:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page drives past Trinity’s Alyssia Clutter (24) and Riley DeRubbo during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Feb. 29, 2020, at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page is in a New York City state of mind.

The daughter of former Pitt men’s basketball standout Julius Page committed Friday to continue her basketball career at Columbia University in Manhattan. She announced her decision on Twitter.

Page, a junior 5-foot-11 forward, had numerous Division I offers including Duquesne, St. Bonaventure, Lafayette and Boston University.

Columbia joined Page’s official decision process in late September when she received an offer from the Lions.

Page hopes to help keep up the success at Chartiers Valley. In her first two varsity seasons, the Colts didn’t lose a game and went a combined 57-0 with back-to-back WPIAL championships.

Chartiers Valley, the top-ranked Class 5A team in the WPIAL and the state, is 1-0 this season with a 59-48 nonsection victory over Baldwin on Dec. 11, one day before the shutdown of high school sports in Pennsylvania ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf as part of mitigation efforts to slow the covid-19 spread.

In that game, Page led all scorers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Page joins Colts teammate Aislin Malcolm with a Division I commitment. Malcolm, a 5-10 junior guard, committed to Pitt on Dec. 2, selecting the Panthers over schools such as Penn State, West Virginia and Duke.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

