Chick’s Picks enters Week 4 still searching for real milestone win

By:

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 5:01 PM

Chick’s Picks read an article this week about Jeannette coach Roy Hall, who was very deservingly given a surprise party after picking up his 100th win last week over Avella. The story triggered memories for Chick’s Picks of the time, more than two decades ago, when she picked up her 100th correct prediction.

This was quite a feat for such a young prognosticator. Filled with excitement, Chick’s Picks strutted into The Boss’s office to share her big news. The Boss, however, was not as excited as she had hoped.

“Great. You got to 100. Isn’t that what I pay you for? Come and see me when you get to 100,000. Then we’ll have a party,” The Boss grumbled.

Chick’s Picks put her head down and went on her way, back to her cubicle to wonder if the day of 100,000 correct predictions would ever come. Still wondering that to this day, Chick’s Picks, in the meantime, will continue to live vicariously through the celebrations of others’ successes — such as Hall.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with an impressive 56-7 (89%) record, upping her season total to 190-57 (77%). Here are this week’s big games:

CLASS 6A

No. 4 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (3-1) at No. 2 North Allegheny Tigers (4-0)

The Tigers play host to the Blue Devils in a Quad County showdown Friday night. North Allegheny remained perfect last week with a 42-6 rout of Canon McMillan. Mt. Lebanon held off Seneca Valley, 26-20. The Blue Devils’ only loss this season came to Gateway in Week 1, 46-20. Quarterback Joey Daniels leads a traditional Bob Palko offense, passing for 562 yards and eight touchdowns. The Blue Devils slew of backs, including Mason Ventrone, Drew Vaughn, Visawn Pennix and Evan Jones, has combined for more than 800 rushing yards and 16 scores. The Tigers rushing attack is led by Percise Colon’s 467 yards and four touchdowns. North Allegheny boasts the top defense in Class 6A, recording two shutouts and allowing only 16 points in four games. When these two met last season, the Tigers rolled to a 34-3 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a closer score this time around, but the same result. … North Allegheny over Mt. Lebanon.

CLASS 5A

No. 4 Penn Hills Indians (3-1) at Kiski Area Cavaliers (2-2)

The Indians hit the road to face their Northern Conference rival Cavaliers on Friday night. Last week, Penn Hills knocked off Mars, 14-7, while Kiski rolled over Fox Chapel, 36-17. Quarterback Eddie McKissick leads the Indians’ balanced offensive attack, throwing for 465 yards and four touchdowns. Germar Howard and Derrick Topeck have combined for 368 rushing yards and five scores. The Cavaliers feature a solid running game behind Kenneth Black, Luke Lander and Peyton McCann, who have rushed for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns. When these two met last season, the Indians came away with an easy 64-28 win. Penn Hills’ only loss this season came to Pine-Richland, 21-0. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Indians maintain their perfect record in this one. … Penn Hills over Kiski.

CLASS 4A

Montour Spartans (1-3) at Blackhawk Cougars (2-2)

Blackhawk hosts Montour in Northwest Eight action Friday night. The Spartans are coming off of a 27-14 loss to Aliquippa last week, while the Cougars blanked Ambridge, 49-0. Montour is led by quarterback Luke Persinger, who has thrown for nearly 600 yards. Blackhawk standout Marques Watson-Trent has 514 rushing yards and eight scores. When these two met last season, the Cougars shut out the Spartans, 28-0. Montour lost its first two games of the season to Moon and New Castle by a combined 11 points and is seeking its first conference win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Spartans may just get that victory in this one. … Montour over Blackhawk.

CLASS 3A

No. 5 Derry Trojans (3-1) at No. 4 North Catholic Trojans (2-1)

Derry takes on North Catholic in a Big East battle between two Trojans on Friday night. Last week, Derry held off Mount Pleasant, 7-0, while North Catholic picked up its first loss of the season, 35-14, to Central Valley. Justin Huss leads Derry with 676 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. North Catholic relies on the passing game behind Zack Rocco, who has thrown for 706 yards and six touchdowns. Derry defeated North Catholic twice last season — 27-0 during conference play and 36-29 in the WPIAL semifinals. Chick’s Picks predicts that home field advantage could go a long way for North Catholic in this one. … North Catholic over Derry.

CLASS 2A

South Side Beaver Rams (2-2) at No. 2 Burgettstown Blue Devils (3-0)

The Blue Devils host the Rams in a Three Rivers showdown Friday night. Burgettstown is coming off of a 46-12 victory over Summit Academy last week, while South Side Beaver rolled over Carlynton, 50-13. The Blue Devils’ high-powered offense, led by Cyle Conley, is averaging more than 40 points per game. Burgettstown has been solid defensively as well, allowing only 20 points in three games. Aden Almashy heads a dual-threat Rams’ offense, passing for 534 yards and seven touchdowns. Anthony Navarra, Dominic Marino and Parker Statler have combined for 681 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. When these two met last season, Burgettstown held off South Side Beaver, 23-21. Chick’s Picks predicts a larger margin of victory for the Blue Devils this time around. … Burgettstown over South Side Beaver.

CLASS A

No. 1 Jeannette Jayhawks (4-0) at Springdale Dynamos (4-0)

Jeannette takes on Springdale in an Eastern Conference battle between undefeateds Friday night. The Jayhawks recorded their second straight shutout last week, 54-0, over Avella. The Dynamos routed Bishop Canevin, 41-6. Jeannette’s offense revolves around the Sanders brothers — Jimmy, who has passed for 531 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Imani, who has rushed for 300 yards and six scores. Springdale running back Christian Vokes ranks among the best in the WPIAL with 653 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Vokes will face one of the WPIAL’s top defenses in the Jayhawks, who have allowed only 18 points in four games. When these two met last season, Jeannette blanked Springdale, 58-0. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Jayhawks’ perfect record remains intact. … Jeannette over Springdale.

CLASS 6A

Quad County Conference

Seneca Valley over Butler

Hempfield over Canon-McMillan

Pine-Richland over Norwin

Non-Conference

Central Catholic over Bethel Park

CLASS 5A

Allegheny Eight Conference

Chartiers Valley over Moon

Upper St. Clair over West Allegheny

Woodland Hills over Baldwin

Big East Conference

Latrobe over Connellsville

McKeesport over Plum

Northern Conference

Hampton over Fox Chapel

Mars over Armstrong

Non-Conference

Peters Township over North Hills

Massillon (OH) over Penn-Trafford

Gateway over Ringgold

Franklin Regional over Shaler

CLASS 4A

Big Eight Conference

Greensburg Salem over Laurel Highlands

Belle Vernon over Indiana

Thomas Jefferson over Trinity

Northwest Eight Conference

Highlands over Beaver

Knoch over Ambridge

Non-Conference

South Fayette over Hopewell

New Castle over West Mifflin

CLASS 3A

Big East Conference

Deer Lakes over Mt. Pleasant

Freeport over Uniontown

Burrell over Yough

Tri-County West Conference

Aliquippa over Beaver Falls

Central Valley over Keystone Oaks

Waynesburg over South Park

Non-Conference

Elizabeth Forward over Quaker Valley

CLASS 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Avonworth

East Allegheny over Summit Academy

Valley over Steel Valley

Interstate Conference

McGuffey over Beth-Center

Charleroi over Carmichaels

Southmoreland over Brownsville

Midwestern Conference

Freedom over Ellwood City

Riverside over Shenango

Western Beaver over Mohawk

Three Rivers Conference

Fort Cherry over South Allegheny

Serra Catholic over Carlynton

Non-Conference

Washington over California

Brentwood over Frazier

New Brighton over Seton-LaSalle

Neshannock over Shady Side Academy

CLASS A

Big Seven Conference

Cornell over Northgate

Union over Rochester

OLSH over Bishop Canevin

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic over Imani Christian

Riverview over Leechburg

Tri-County South Conference

Mapletown over Bentworth

Jefferson-Morgan over Avella

West Greene over Monessen

Non-Conference

Sto-Rox over Chartiers-Houston

Laurel over Clairton

Independent

Albert Gallatin over James Buchanan

City League

University Prep over Allderdice

Non-Conference

Brooke (WV) over Brashear

Oak Glen (WV) over Perry

Westinghouse over Carrick

Tags: Blackhawk, Burgettstown, Derry Area, Jeannette, Kiski Area, Montour, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Penn Hills, South Side Beaver, Springdale