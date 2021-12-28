Class 2A No. 4 Greensburg C.C. girls take down Franklin Regional

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 | 2:20 PM

Almost apologetically, Mya Morgan gave a reaction like Michael Jordan did during his “flu game” from the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

Oops, it went in.

So did that one. Um, sorry?

Morgan, a sophomore shooting guard from Greensburg Central Catholic, put her hands in the air and shrugged her shoulders in giddy disbelief after she banked in back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Tuesday afternoon.

The flurry of offense in a game that lacked much of it propelled the Centurions to a 45-35 victory over Franklin Regional in the Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament.

“If it doesn’t swish, it doesn’t usually go in,” said Morgan, who scored a game-high 17 points including three 3s. “I banked them in and that never happens.”

But they did go in and Class 2A No. 4 GCC (4-1) did beat a 5A team — no matter how it looked — for its third straight win.

“(Franklin Regional) gave us trouble because they threw so many defenses at us,” GCC coach Chris Skatell said. “It took a while for our kids to get the hang of it.”

A game that saw a 5-5 tie after the first quarter and a 13-9 Franklin Regional (3-3) lead at the half was like one long yawn following the Christmas weekend. But play picked up late.

“It was lethargic on both sides,” Franklin Regional coach Bernie Pucka said. “It was like who was going to challenge who to play slower. We wanted to get out in transition and run but it never happened. This was a weird game. It was haunting.”

Oddly, there were no two-point field goals in the fourth quarter. Instead, there were a combined six 3-pointers — all in a row — and a handful of free throws, which allowed GCC to pull ahead after the Panthers took a 34-32 lead.

GCC was up by eight (29-21) when Franklin Regional rallied with 3s from sophomore Angelina Brush and juniors Avery Musto and Sarah Penrod. But Morgan answered with her 3s to put GCC ahead to stay.

“We’re a man team and don’t like to play a lot of zone,” Skatell said. “Franklin Regional is a physical team, and our kids battled. I’m proud of them.”

Senior forward Bailey Kuhns added 13 points for GCC, which went on an 11-1 run in the third to build a 27-19 advantage before the Panthers chipped away some more.

“It was more like our defense led to our offense today,” Morgan said.

Junior Sarah Penrod led Franklin Regional with 15 points and freshman forward Toryn Fulton added seven.

Franklin Regional lost junior guard Brooke Schirmer to a leg injury in the third quarter and she did not return. Pucka hopes she can play Wednesday when the Panthers take on host Penn-Trafford.

