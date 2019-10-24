Cloudy playoff picture makes prognostication precarious for Chick’s Picks

Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 5:25 PM

The WPIAL football playoff picture does not just get cloudy on the field this time of year. As Week 9 has so many things on the line — conference titles and playoff spots to name two — things can be cloudy in the prognosticating world, as well.

Chick’s Picks pondered tirelessly about this week’s picks but was not getting the clear results she had hoped for from her trusty crystal ball. Knowing that The Boss is the mastermind behind breaking down the complex WPIAL football playoff picture each week, Chick’s Picks sought his assistance.

“You’re the prognosticator around here. I guess you better figure it out! It’s Week 9, Chick’s Picks. Get your act together,” The Boss grumbled.

Disappointed but not surprised by The Boss’s lack of support, Chick’s Picks went back to the drawing board in search of answers. Chick’s Picks found herself lost in prognosticating thought as she sat at her local auto repair shop, waiting for some work to be completed on her car. Then, a bright idea came to her.

With her trusty crystal ball in tow, she flagged down a mechanic. Chick’s Picks explained the importance of her prognosticating device, along with the difficulties she has been facing with it. She asked the mechanic if they could take a look under the crystal ball’s hood, so to speak.

The mechanic replied, “Chick’s Picks, I’m not certain we have ever performed routine maintenance on a crystal ball before, but we will give it our best shot.”

Chick’s Picks reluctantly handed over her prized possession with fingers crossed. She can only hope that this bit of routine maintenance will help bring clarity to her critical Week 9 predictions.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 54-9 (86%) record, bringing her season total to 448-126 (78%). Here are this week’s big games:

CLASS 6A

No. 1 North Allegheny Tigers (9-0) at No. 3 Pine-Richland Rams (8-1)

Pine-Richland plays host to North Allegheny with the Quad County Conference title still up for grabs Friday night. The Rams are coming off of a 35-21 victory over Seneca Valley last week, while the Tigers remained perfect with a 33-14 win over West Allegheny. The Rams boast one of the WPIAL’s top passers in Cole Spencer, who surpassed the 2,000-yard mark, and has tossed 24 touchdown passes. Spencer’s favorite target, Eli Jochem, has been on the receiving end of 745 yards and 10 scores. Spencer and Jochem have helped the Rams to become the highest-scoring offense in Class 6A, averaging 39.7 points per game. Ben Petschke leads the Tigers’ balanced attack with 875 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Percise Colon captains the backfield with 834 rushing yards and 11 scores. When these two met in the final week of the regular season last year, North Allegheny rolled to a 27-7 victory, though Pine-Richland went on to win WPIAL gold. Pine-Richland’s only loss this season came to Central Catholic, 29-7, in Week 5. North Allegheny defeated Central Catholic, 11-10, in Week 2. Chick’s Picks predicts a road win for the battle-tested Tigers. … North Allegheny over Pine-Richland.

CLASS 5A

No. 2 Gateway Gators (7-2) at McKeesport Tigers (7-2)

The Gators take on the Tigers in a Big East Conference showdown Friday night. Though Gateway and McKeesport have already secured playoff berths, second and third places are still on the line in this one. Last week, the Gators rolled over Connellsville, 48-7, while the Tigers topped Franklin Regional, 31-14. Gateway has found success in the air and on the ground this season. Quarterback Bryson Venanzio has thrown for 1,729 yards and 22 touchdowns. Highly touted Division I prospect Derrick Davis has racked up 1,153 rushing yards and 22 scores. McKeesport relies heavily on the running game, led by quarterback Devari Robinson, who has rushed for a team-best 1,014 yards and 25 touchdowns. Tyron Adams-Wagner supports the Tigers’ running game with 727 yards and three scores. When these two met last season, the Gators routed the Tigers, 34-6. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Gators’ multiple threats will be too much for the Tigers to slow down in this one. … Gateway over McKeesport.

CLASS 4A

No. 4 Montour Spartans (5-4) at No. 2 South Fayette Lions (8-1)

South Fayette welcomes upstart Montour in Northwest Eight Conference action Friday night. The Lions have already secured their conference title, but the Spartans still have seeding to play for in this one. South Fayette knocked off Ambridge last week, 61-6, while Montour routed Beaver, 46-7. Lions’ quarterback Naman Alemada ranks among the best in the WPIAL, passing for 2,289 yards and 27 touchdowns. Luke Persinger has passed for 796 yards and four scores for the Spartans. The high-powered South Fayette offense is averaging 40.1 points per game — more than two touchdowns more per game than Montour. The Spartans opened the season losing four of their first five games. Since then, they have gone a perfect 4-0 and outscored opponents, 131-21. When these two met last season, South Fayette blanked Montour, 31-0. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Spartans will get on the scoreboard this time around, but still with fewer points than the Lions. … South Fayette over Montour.

CLASS 3A

No. 2 Central Valley Warriors (8-1) at No. 1 Aliquippa Quips (9-0)

The Warriors travel to The Pit to take on the Quips in a Tri-County West Conference showdown between Class 3A elite. Central Valley is coming off of a 48-13 win over South Park, while Aliquippa crushed Keystone Oaks, 55-7. Both squads feature balanced offensive attacks. Quarterback Ameer Dudley leads the Warriors with 1,125 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Jaylen Guy has 752 rushing yards and nine scores. Quips quarterback Vaughn Morris has thrown for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns. Backfield standout Antonio Quinn has rushed for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Quips boast the top offense and defense in Class 3A, outscoring opponents 415-53. Central Valley’s only loss this season came to Thomas Jefferson (No. 1 in Class 4A), 28-3, in Week 6. When these two met last season, Central Valley handed Aliquippa its only loss of the regular season. The Quips then went on to win WPIAL and PIAA championships. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Quips’ stingy defense will outlast in this one. … Aliquippa over Central Valley.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Washington Little Prexies (9-0) at No. 4 McGuffey Highlanders (8-1)

Washington takes its perfect record to McGuffey on Friday night to battle for Century Conference bragging rights. Last week, the Little Prexies rolled over Southmoreland, 44-16, while the Highlanders fell to No. 3 Avonworth, 34-20. Dual-threat Washington quarterback Zack Swartz has thrown for 1,334 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 760 yards and 19 scores. Swartz’s efforts have helped the Little Prexies to be the highest scoring offense in the WPIAL, averaging 49.7 points per game. The Whipkey brothers have led McGuffey to an undefeated conference record. Quarterback Marshall Whipkey has thrown for 726 yards and 12 touchdowns. He and brother McKinley Whipkey have combined for more than 900 rushing yards and 14 scores. The Little Prexies’ defense has been solid this season as well, allowing only 12.8 points per game — nearly 10 points per game less than McGuffey. When these two met last season, Washington held on for a 42-36 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Little Prexies will go home with Century Conference gold. … Washington over McGuffey.

CLASS A

No. 1 Jeannette Jayhawks (9-0) at No. 2 Clairton Bears (7-2)

The Bears host the Jayhawks in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown Friday night. Clairton and Jeannette have both clinched playoff spots, but the winner of this one claims the conference title. The Bears are coming off a 43-7 rout of Springdale last week, while the Jayhawks remained perfect as they rolled over Riverview, 61-6. Clairton’s only losses of the season came in Week Zero to Aliquippa (No. 1 in Class 3A), 35-14, and in Week 1 to McGuffey (No. 4 in Class 2A), 35-14. Versatile quarterback Brendan Parsons heads the Bears’ offense with 1,244 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 539 rushing yards and eight scores. Isaiah Berry leads the Clairton ground attack with 675 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Sanders brothers lead a Jeannette offense averaging nearly 46 points per game. Quarterback Jimmy Sanders has thrown for 1,229 yards and 16 touchdowns. Imani Sanders has racked up 939 rushing yards and 20 scores. The Jayhawks’ defense has allowed only 51 points in nine games, ranking them atop Class A, and No. 2 in the WPIAL. When these two met last season, Jeannette came away with a 21-6 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Jayhawks’ stingy defense will help them to their second consecutive undefeated regular season. … Jeannette over Clairton.

CLASS 6A

Canon-McMillan over Butler

Central Catholic over Mt. Lebanon

Seneca Valley over Norwin

Nonconference

Hempfield over Plum

CLASS 5A

Allegheny Eight Conference

Upper St. Clair over Bethel Park

Moon over West Allegheny

Peters Township over Baldwin

Woodland Hills over Chartiers Valley

Big East Conference

Penn-Trafford over Franklin Regional

Northern Conference

Kiski Area over Armstrong

Mars over Hampton

Penn Hills over North Hills

Shaler over Fox Chapel

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin over Connellsville

Highlands over Latrobe

CLASS 4A

Big Eight Conference

Greensburg Salem over Indiana

Belle Vernon over Ringgold

Trinity over Laurel Highlands

Thomas Jefferson over West Mifflin

Northwest Eight Conference

New Castle over Ambridge

Blackhawk over Beaver

CLASS 3A

Big East Conference

North Catholic over Deer Lakes

Derry over Burrell

Elizabeth Forward over Yough

Mt. Pleasant over Uniontown

Tri-County West Conference

Beaver Falls over Hopewell

South Park over Quaker Valley

Keystone Oaks over Waynesburg

Nonconference

Knoch over Freeport

CLASS 2A

Allegheny Conference

Avonworth over Shady Side Academy

East Allegheny over Valley

Century Conference

Beth-Center over Frazier

Carmichaels over Brownsville

Midwestern Conference

Neshannock over Shenango

New Brighton over Riverside

Freedom over Western Beaver

Three Rivers Conference

Burgettstown over South Allegheny

Seton LaSalle over Carlynton

Serra Catholic over Fort Cherry

Nonconference

Charleroi over Apollo-Ridge

Brentwood over Ellwood City

South Side over Steel Valley

Mohawk over Summit Academy

CLASS A

Big Seven Conference

Rochester over Bishop Canevin

Cornell over Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Laurel over Northgate

Eastern Conference

Leechburg over Springdale

Tri-County South Conference

Monessen over Avella

California over Mapletown

Jefferson-Morgan over Bentworth

Nonconference

Sto-Rox over Imani Christian

Chartiers-Houston over Riverview

Southmoreland over Greensburg Central Catholic

West Greene over Union

