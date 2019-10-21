Coaches association releases final WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

Monday, October 21, 2019 | 11:05 AM

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has concluded, and the playoff pairings will be released early Monday afternoon.

The journey to the finals at Fox Chapel is about to begin.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its final classification rankings and players-of-the- week recognition Monday.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine Richland

3. Canon-McMillan

4. Baldwin

5. Moon Township

6. Shaler

7. Oakland Catholic

8. Hempfield

9. Norwin

10. Connellsville

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Grace Lejeck, freshman, outside hitter, Bethel Park

Morgan Galligan, senior, setter, Canon-McMillan

Olivia Persin, senior, setter, Hempfield

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. South Fayette

4. Franklin Regional

5. Laurel Highlands

6. West Allegheny

7. Chartiers Valley

8. Elizabeth Forward

9. Hampton

10. Mars

Other teams receiving votes:

Kiski Area

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Ava Black, sophomore, middle hitter, Mars

Katelyn Green, senior, middle blocker, Woodland Hills

Baileigh Horan, senior, middle hitter, Belle Vernon

Lilah Speca, junior, outside hitter, South Fayette

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Freeport

3. Frazier

4. Serra Catholic

5. Beaver Area

6. Derry

7. Avonworth

8. Seton LaSalle

9. Hopewell

10. Deer Lakes

Other team receiving votes:

Ellwood City

Class AA Players of the Week

Jaelyn Melko, senior, setter, Carlynton

Jaylen Thomas, sophomore, outside hitter, Valley

Cate Hansberry, sophomore, outside hitter/setter, Chartiers-Houston

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Shenango

4. Carmichaels

5. Geibel Catholic

6. Greensburg Central Catholic

7. Vincentian

8. Brentwood

9. Leechburg

10. Beaver County Christian

Other teams receiving votes:

Jefferson-Morgan, Western Beaver

Class A Players of the Week:

Lily Bedillion, senior, outside hitter, Fort Cherry

Kyla Hartoyo, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Morgan Gralewski, junior, outside hitter, Vincentian

Alicia Young, sophomore, outside hitter, Sto-Rox

Gracie Reinke, senior, libero, Leechburg

Gracie Dunn, senior, libero, Fort Cherry

