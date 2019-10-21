Coaches association releases final WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
By:
Monday, October 21, 2019 | 11:05 AM
The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has concluded, and the playoff pairings will be released early Monday afternoon.
The journey to the finals at Fox Chapel is about to begin.
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its final classification rankings and players-of-the- week recognition Monday.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Pine Richland
3. Canon-McMillan
4. Baldwin
5. Moon Township
6. Shaler
7. Oakland Catholic
8. Hempfield
9. Norwin
10. Connellsville
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Grace Lejeck, freshman, outside hitter, Bethel Park
Morgan Galligan, senior, setter, Canon-McMillan
Olivia Persin, senior, setter, Hempfield
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. South Fayette
4. Franklin Regional
5. Laurel Highlands
6. West Allegheny
7. Chartiers Valley
8. Elizabeth Forward
9. Hampton
10. Mars
Other teams receiving votes:
Kiski Area
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Ava Black, sophomore, middle hitter, Mars
Katelyn Green, senior, middle blocker, Woodland Hills
Baileigh Horan, senior, middle hitter, Belle Vernon
Lilah Speca, junior, outside hitter, South Fayette
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Freeport
3. Frazier
4. Serra Catholic
5. Beaver Area
6. Derry
7. Avonworth
8. Seton LaSalle
9. Hopewell
10. Deer Lakes
Other team receiving votes:
Ellwood City
Class AA Players of the Week
Jaelyn Melko, senior, setter, Carlynton
Jaylen Thomas, sophomore, outside hitter, Valley
Cate Hansberry, sophomore, outside hitter/setter, Chartiers-Houston
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Shenango
4. Carmichaels
5. Geibel Catholic
6. Greensburg Central Catholic
7. Vincentian
8. Brentwood
9. Leechburg
10. Beaver County Christian
Other teams receiving votes:
Jefferson-Morgan, Western Beaver
Class A Players of the Week:
Lily Bedillion, senior, outside hitter, Fort Cherry
Kyla Hartoyo, sophomore, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Morgan Gralewski, junior, outside hitter, Vincentian
Alicia Young, sophomore, outside hitter, Sto-Rox
Gracie Reinke, senior, libero, Leechburg
Gracie Dunn, senior, libero, Fort Cherry
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
