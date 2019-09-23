Coaches association releases latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

By:

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 12:37 PM

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Top 10 girls’ rankings for each of the four WPIAL classifications Monday, and the top teams in each poll maintain their positions as the fourth week of section play begins.

North Allegheny owns the top spot in Class AAAA. The Tigers, 5-0 in Section 1, visit section rival and second-ranked Pine-Richland (4-0) on Tuesday.

Third-ranked Baldwin and No. 4 Canon-McMillan are tied for the lead in Section 2 with 5-1 marks, while Seneca Valley, at 3-1 in Section 1, is ranked fifth.

Knoch continues to roll in Class AAA. The No. 1 Knights are 6-0 in Section 4.

Second-ranked Thomas Jefferson is 6-0 after a victory over No. 4 Laurel Highlands (5-1) in a Section 3 clash last Thursday.

South Fayette, No. 3 in AAA this week, and Franklin Regional, at No. 5, lead Section 2 and Section 1, respectively, with 6-0 records.

North Catholic remains at the top in Class AA. The Trojanettes are 5-0 and tied for first with No. 6 Avonworth in Section 2-AA.

Second-ranked Frazier (Section 3), No. 3 Freeport (Section 5), No. 4 Serra Catholic (Section 4) and No. 5 Beaver (Section 1) also lead their sections with undefeated 5-0 marks.

Bishop Canevin stays at No. 1 in Class A and is 5-0 in Section 3 after a win over No. 2 Fort Cherry (4-1) in a section battle last Thursday.

Third-ranked Geibel Catholic (6-0) leads Section 2 and defeated No. 4 Carmichaels (5-1) last Thursday, while No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic and No. 6 Shenango lead Section 4 and Section 1, respectively, with 6-0 records.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine Richland

3. Baldwin

4. Canon-McMillan

5. Seneca Valley

6. Oakland Catholic

7. Moon

8. Shaler

9. Hempfield

10. Bethel Park

Other team receiving votes:

Norwin

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Emily O’Malley, senior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair

Tia Bozzo, sophomore, setter, Shaler

Maddie Curran, senior, middle hitter, North Allegheny

Lauren Valentic, senior, middle hitter, Peters Township

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. South Fayette

4. Laurel Highlands

5. Franklin Regional

6. Chartiers Valley

7. Elizabeth Forward

8. West Allegheny

9. Armstrong

10. Montour

Other teams receiving votes:

Hampton, Mars

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Adrianna Sacramento, junior, setter, Woodland Hills

Kamdyn Serakowski, senior, setter, Kiski Area

Alex Liese, junior, middle hitter, Montour

Tanner Patrick, senior, libero, Thomas Jefferson

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Frazier

3. Freeport

4. Serra Catholic

5. Beaver

6. Avonworth

7. Derry

8. Seton LaSalle

9. Deer Lakes

10. Neshannock

Other team receiving votes:

South Park

Class AA Players of the Week:

Stephanie Houk, junior, libero, New Brighton

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Geibel Catholic

4. Carmichaels

5. Greensburg Central Catholic

6. Shenango

7. Vincentian

8. Brentwood

9. Jefferson-Morgan

10. Beaver County Christian

Other team receiving votes:

Leechburg

Class A Players of the Week:

Avery Havelka, junior, libero, Burgettstown

Lauren Tomasko, senior, outside hitter, Geibel Catholic

Shannon Watkins, junior, setter, Geibel Catholic

Hannah Biro, senior, outside hitter, Beaver County Christian

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Jefferson-Morgan, Kiski Area, Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mars, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, New Brighton, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills