Coaches association releases Week 3 WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
Monday, September 16, 2019 | 11:19 AM
The WPIAL girls volleyball section slate enters Week 3 as teams in all four classifications jockey for position in the standings.
North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) are undefeated in section matches at the start of play this week, and all four maintain their hold on the top spot in their respective Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings released Monday.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Pine Richland
3. Baldwin
4. Seneca Valley
5. Canon-McMillan
6. Oakland Catholic
7. Shaler
8. Norwin
9. Moon
10. Hempfield
Other team receiving votes:
Bethel Park
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Molly Simmons, Sophomore, libero, Moon
Taylor Ciena, senior, libero, Oakland Catholic
Mia Schubert, sophomore, outside hitter, Shaler
Skylar Shank, senior, libero, Latrobe
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. Laurel Highlands
4. South Fayette
5. Franklin Regional
6. Chartiers Valley
7. Elizabeth Forward
8. Armstrong
9. Montour
10. Hampton
Other team receiving votes:
Mars
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Elizabeth Sarneso, senior, setter, Franklin Regional
Katie Januck, senior, opposite side, Hampton
Vivian Poach, junior, right side/setter, Trinity
Emily Hayward, senior, opposite side, Mars
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Frazier
3. Freeport
4. Serra Catholic
5. Beaver
6. Avonworth
7. Derry
8. Seton La Salle
9. Hopewell
10. Deer Lakes
Other teams receiving votes:
South Park, Neshannock
Class AA Players of the Week:
MaKenna Gavin, senior, outside hitter, Avonworth
Chloe Lestitian, senior, setter, Seton LaSalle
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Carmichaels
4. Geibel
5. Greensburg Central Catholic
6. Shenango
7. Brentwood
8. Jefferson-Morgan
9. Vincentian Academy
10. Leechburg
Other teams receiving votes:
Western Beaver, Union, Beaver County Christian
Class A Players of the Week:
Tayla Pascoe, sophomore, libero, California
McKenna Pierce, junior, outside hitter, Leechburg
Justus Coufer, senior, defensive specialist, Sto-Rox
Morgan Galenski, junior, outside hitter, Vincentian
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
