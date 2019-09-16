Coaches association releases Week 3 WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

Monday, September 16, 2019 | 11:19 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Norwin’s girls volleyball team celebrates after scoring against Plum September 3, 2019 at Norwin.

The WPIAL girls volleyball section slate enters Week 3 as teams in all four classifications jockey for position in the standings.

North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) are undefeated in section matches at the start of play this week, and all four maintain their hold on the top spot in their respective Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings released Monday.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine Richland

3. Baldwin

4. Seneca Valley

5. Canon-McMillan

6. Oakland Catholic

7. Shaler

8. Norwin

9. Moon

10. Hempfield

Other team receiving votes:

Bethel Park

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Molly Simmons, Sophomore, libero, Moon

Taylor Ciena, senior, libero, Oakland Catholic

Mia Schubert, sophomore, outside hitter, Shaler

Skylar Shank, senior, libero, Latrobe

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. Laurel Highlands

4. South Fayette

5. Franklin Regional

6. Chartiers Valley

7. Elizabeth Forward

8. Armstrong

9. Montour

10. Hampton

Other team receiving votes:

Mars

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Elizabeth Sarneso, senior, setter, Franklin Regional

Katie Januck, senior, opposite side, Hampton

Vivian Poach, junior, right side/setter, Trinity

Emily Hayward, senior, opposite side, Mars

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Frazier

3. Freeport

4. Serra Catholic

5. Beaver

6. Avonworth

7. Derry

8. Seton La Salle

9. Hopewell

10. Deer Lakes

Other teams receiving votes:

South Park, Neshannock

Class AA Players of the Week:

MaKenna Gavin, senior, outside hitter, Avonworth

Chloe Lestitian, senior, setter, Seton LaSalle

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Carmichaels

4. Geibel

5. Greensburg Central Catholic

6. Shenango

7. Brentwood

8. Jefferson-Morgan

9. Vincentian Academy

10. Leechburg

Other teams receiving votes:

Western Beaver, Union, Beaver County Christian

Class A Players of the Week:

Tayla Pascoe, sophomore, libero, California

McKenna Pierce, junior, outside hitter, Leechburg

Justus Coufer, senior, defensive specialist, Sto-Rox

Morgan Galenski, junior, outside hitter, Vincentian

