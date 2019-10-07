Coaches association releases Week 6 WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
Monday, October 7, 2019 | 10:43 AM
The plots thicken for the girls volleyball teams in the WPIAL as two weeks remain in the regular season and section races from Class A to Class AAAA.
With the help of the WPIAL’s 120 head coaches, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday released its latest rankings and players of the week.
North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) continue to rule the roost in their respective classifications.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Pine Richland
3. Baldwin
4. Canon-McMillan
5. Seneca Valley
6. Moon
7. Oakland Catholic
8. Shaler
9. Norwin
10. Hempfield
Other team receiving votes:
Penn-Trafford
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Anna Baloh, senior, outside hitter, Baldwin
Peydon Lisenbigler, senior, libero, Hempfield
Sam Parker, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan
Bella Long, senior, right side hitter, Penn-Trafford
Emily Peterson, junior, middle blocker, Shaler
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. South Fayette
4. Franklin Regional
5. Laurel Highlands
6. West Allegheny
7. Chartiers Valley
8. Elizabeth Forward
9. Hampton
10. Kiski Area
Other teams receiving votes:
Mars, Armstrong
Class AAA Players of the Week
Lauren Saulle, senior, opposite, South Fayette
Claire Braun, senior, outside hitter, Hampton
Rachel Brooks, senior, outside hitter, Kiski Area
Kaitlin Fournier, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward
Kayla Doherty, junior, libero, Quaker Valley
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Frazier
3. Freeport
4. Serra Catholic
5. Beaver
6. Derry
7. Avonworth
8. Seton LaSalle
9. Deer Lakes
10. South Park
Other teams receiving votes:
Ellwood City, Hopewell
Class AA Players of the Week
Lauren Lampos, senior, outside hitter, Freeport
Lea Francis, senior, middle hitter, South Park
Talia Gallagher, junior, setter, Beaver Area
Maddie Clark, senior, setter, Freeport
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Shenango
4. Geibel
5. Greensburg Central Catholic
6. Carmichaels
7. Vincentian Academy
8. Brentwood
9. Jefferson-Morgan
10. Beaver County Christian
Other teams receiving votes:
Western Beaver, Burgettstown
Class A Players of the Week
Mariah Benny, senior, outside hitter, Northgate
Bess Lengauer, senior, outside hitter, Avella
Renee Narushoff, senior, middle hitter, Trinity Christian
Maddie Ancosky, senior, outside hitter, Leechburg
Regan Carter, junior, middle hitter, Fort Cherry
