Coaches association releases Week 6 WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

By:

Monday, October 7, 2019 | 10:43 AM

The plots thicken for the girls volleyball teams in the WPIAL as two weeks remain in the regular season and section races from Class A to Class AAAA.

With the help of the WPIAL’s 120 head coaches, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday released its latest rankings and players of the week.

North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) continue to rule the roost in their respective classifications.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine Richland

3. Baldwin

4. Canon-McMillan

5. Seneca Valley

6. Moon

7. Oakland Catholic

8. Shaler

9. Norwin

10. Hempfield

Other team receiving votes:

Penn-Trafford

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Anna Baloh, senior, outside hitter, Baldwin

Peydon Lisenbigler, senior, libero, Hempfield

Sam Parker, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Bella Long, senior, right side hitter, Penn-Trafford

Emily Peterson, junior, middle blocker, Shaler

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. South Fayette

4. Franklin Regional

5. Laurel Highlands

6. West Allegheny

7. Chartiers Valley

8. Elizabeth Forward

9. Hampton

10. Kiski Area

Other teams receiving votes:

Mars, Armstrong

Class AAA Players of the Week

Lauren Saulle, senior, opposite, South Fayette

Claire Braun, senior, outside hitter, Hampton

Rachel Brooks, senior, outside hitter, Kiski Area

Kaitlin Fournier, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward

Kayla Doherty, junior, libero, Quaker Valley

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Frazier

3. Freeport

4. Serra Catholic

5. Beaver

6. Derry

7. Avonworth

8. Seton LaSalle

9. Deer Lakes

10. South Park

Other teams receiving votes:

Ellwood City, Hopewell

Class AA Players of the Week

Lauren Lampos, senior, outside hitter, Freeport

Lea Francis, senior, middle hitter, South Park

Talia Gallagher, junior, setter, Beaver Area

Maddie Clark, senior, setter, Freeport

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Shenango

4. Geibel

5. Greensburg Central Catholic

6. Carmichaels

7. Vincentian Academy

8. Brentwood

9. Jefferson-Morgan

10. Beaver County Christian

Other teams receiving votes:

Western Beaver, Burgettstown

Class A Players of the Week

Mariah Benny, senior, outside hitter, Northgate

Bess Lengauer, senior, outside hitter, Avella

Renee Narushoff, senior, middle hitter, Trinity Christian

Maddie Ancosky, senior, outside hitter, Leechburg

Regan Carter, junior, middle hitter, Fort Cherry

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Avella, Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Hopewell, Jefferson-Morgan, Kiski Area, Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Northgate, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity Christian, Vincentian Academy, West Allegheny