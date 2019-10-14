Coaches association releases Week 7 WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

Monday, October 14, 2019 | 11:54 AM

Freeport players celebrate after scoring a point against East Allegheny on Sept. 12, 2019.

As the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season enters its final week, additional section champions will be crowned and the final tickets to the WPIAL playoffs will be punched.

There is movement in each of the four Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association classification rankings this week.

The top four in Class AAAA, AAA and A stayed the same, but Freeport, on the strength of three dual-match wins last week and a victory at its Fall Fest Tournament on Saturday, ticked up one spot to No. 2 behind North Catholic in the Class AA rankings.

The WPIAL playoff pairings are scheduled to be released next Monday with opening matches as early as the next day.

The four WPIAL championship matches will be Nov. 2 at Fox Chapel.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Pine Richland

3. Baldwin

4. Canon-McMillan

5. Moon

6. Shaler

7. Oakland Catholic

8. Seneca Valley

9. Hempfield

10. Connellsville

Other teams receiving votes:

Norwin, Penn Trafford

Class AAAA Players of the Week

Lauren Bubarth, senior, outside/middle hitter, Connellsville

Maryellen Berger, senior, middle hitter, Pine Richland

Emmy Ploskina, senior, setter, Peters Township

Morgan Wieczewski, junior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair

Abby Thornbury, junior, middle blocker, Canon Mac

Class AAA

1. Knoch

2. Thomas Jefferson

3. South Fayette

4. Franklin Regional

5. Laurel Highlands

6. West Allegheny

7. Elizabeth Forward

8. Hampton

9. Chartiers Valley

10. Kiski Area

Other team receiving votes:

Mars

Class AAA Players of the Week

Alexis Caldwell, junior, middle hitter, Kiski Area

Kennedy Christy, senior, outside hitter, Knoch

Bailey McDonough, senior, libero, Woodland Hills

Brooke Endress, junior, middle hitter, Kiski Area

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Freeport

3. Frazier

4. Serra

5. Beaver Area

6. Derry

7. Avonworth

8. Seton LaSalle

9. Hopewell

10. Deer Lakes

Other teams receiving votes:

Ellwood City, South Park

Class AA Players of the Week

Tori Radvan, senior, outside hitter, Freeport

Danielle McGowin, junior, outside hitter, Ellwood City

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Shenango

4. Geibel Catholic

5. Carmichaels

6. Greensburg Central Catholic

7. Vincentian

8. Brentwood

9. Beaver County Christian

10. Leechburg

Other teams receiving votes:

Burgettstown, Western Beaver

Class A Players of the Week

Geena DeMario, junior, opposite, Burgettstown

Brenna Callahan, senior, outside hitter, Leechburg

Olivia Thomas, sophomore, middle blocker, Bishop Canevin

Caitlyn Dugan, senior, outside hitter, Jefferson Morgan

Isabella McDermott, senior, libero, Sto-Rox

