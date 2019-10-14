Coaches association releases Week 7 WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
Monday, October 14, 2019 | 11:54 AM
As the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season enters its final week, additional section champions will be crowned and the final tickets to the WPIAL playoffs will be punched.
There is movement in each of the four Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association classification rankings this week.
The top four in Class AAAA, AAA and A stayed the same, but Freeport, on the strength of three dual-match wins last week and a victory at its Fall Fest Tournament on Saturday, ticked up one spot to No. 2 behind North Catholic in the Class AA rankings.
The WPIAL playoff pairings are scheduled to be released next Monday with opening matches as early as the next day.
The four WPIAL championship matches will be Nov. 2 at Fox Chapel.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Pine Richland
3. Baldwin
4. Canon-McMillan
5. Moon
6. Shaler
7. Oakland Catholic
8. Seneca Valley
9. Hempfield
10. Connellsville
Other teams receiving votes:
Norwin, Penn Trafford
Class AAAA Players of the Week
Lauren Bubarth, senior, outside/middle hitter, Connellsville
Maryellen Berger, senior, middle hitter, Pine Richland
Emmy Ploskina, senior, setter, Peters Township
Morgan Wieczewski, junior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair
Abby Thornbury, junior, middle blocker, Canon Mac
Class AAA
1. Knoch
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. South Fayette
4. Franklin Regional
5. Laurel Highlands
6. West Allegheny
7. Elizabeth Forward
8. Hampton
9. Chartiers Valley
10. Kiski Area
Other team receiving votes:
Mars
Class AAA Players of the Week
Alexis Caldwell, junior, middle hitter, Kiski Area
Kennedy Christy, senior, outside hitter, Knoch
Bailey McDonough, senior, libero, Woodland Hills
Brooke Endress, junior, middle hitter, Kiski Area
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Freeport
3. Frazier
4. Serra
5. Beaver Area
6. Derry
7. Avonworth
8. Seton LaSalle
9. Hopewell
10. Deer Lakes
Other teams receiving votes:
Ellwood City, South Park
Class AA Players of the Week
Tori Radvan, senior, outside hitter, Freeport
Danielle McGowin, junior, outside hitter, Ellwood City
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Shenango
4. Geibel Catholic
5. Carmichaels
6. Greensburg Central Catholic
7. Vincentian
8. Brentwood
9. Beaver County Christian
10. Leechburg
Other teams receiving votes:
Burgettstown, Western Beaver
Class A Players of the Week
Geena DeMario, junior, opposite, Burgettstown
Brenna Callahan, senior, outside hitter, Leechburg
Olivia Thomas, sophomore, middle blocker, Bishop Canevin
Caitlyn Dugan, senior, outside hitter, Jefferson Morgan
Isabella McDermott, senior, libero, Sto-Rox
