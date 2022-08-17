CollierFest, other events scheduled at Collier Community Park

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 11:31 AM

A father and daughter practice on the Dek Hockey Court at Collier Community Park, which will be the site of the Warrior Cup Challenge on the day of CollierFest.

Collier Township hired a new parks and recreation director in June 2021.

Within a few weeks, Josh Werner was busying himself with organizing CollierFest, a yearly community event that was skipped the previous year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“We pretty went off other employees’ visions for it and what they experienced in the past,” he said. “It was kind of reinvented a little bit.”

By September, everyone was ready for the big day.

“And it turned out to be one of the most popular years that we’ve had,” Werner said.

This year’s CollierFest is scheduled for Sept. 24 as one of the many events scheduled for late summer into the fall at Collier Community Park and the township recreation center.

As a hockey player, himself, Werner particularly is enthusiastic about the first-time Warrior Cup Challenge, taking place on the same day as CollierFest in the park’s Dek Hockey Court.

“This tournament, I feel, is going to be pretty successful,” he said. “We’re hoping we can bring more people to our dek and see how nice it is, and we can start offering some additional programming on there.”

Scheduled events include:

• Traveling Beer Market, 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2. In partnership with the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild, the mart has been featured in various communities around Pittsburgh, with food trucks, music and other attractions.

The free event in Collier features breweries Grist House, Cobblehaus, Recon and Hazel Grove, along with Arsenal Cider and food by Taqueria El Pastorcito.

• 19th annual TCTC (Tri-County Thoroughbred Corral Mustang Club) Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. In case of rain, a makeup date will be announced.

Benefiting Make-A-Wish, the show is open to all brands, makes and models. Car registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $5 entry fee.

Judging begins at noon, with trophies presented at 2:30, two for each of these classes: Ford, General Motors (non-Chevrolet), Chevy, Mopar, Foreign and other U.S. brands. For more information, call Chuck Taylor, 412-254-3280.

• Cruisin’ Collier Park car cruise and bike event, 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23. Nashville recording artist Gary Burk III will perform from 6 to 9.

• Warrior Cup Challenge, a Malone Family Foundation roller hockey tournament for teams with players ages 16 and older. The grand prize is a suite at a Pittsburgh Penguins game for the winning team, accompanied by former Penguins and Upper St. Clair High School player Ryan Malone.

He another former Penguin, Colby Armstrong, are scheduled to make appearances during the tournament, as is team mascot Iceburgh from noon to 2 p.m.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Pittsburgh Warriors, “a local nonprofit of honorably discharged military members with a service-connected disability, united around hockey and the cathartic experience it provides for both physical and mental health,” according to the organization.

• CollierFest, 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24, a family event to bring the community together to support local vendors, listen to live music and play kids’ games, with a fireworks wrapping up the proceedings.

Music by Eddie and the Bruisers is from 3 to 4:30, and Six Gun Sally, which pays homage to the Southern and Classic Rock bands of the ’70s, plays from 6 to 9.

• Halloween Movie in the Park, “Hotel Transylvania,” 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21.

• Halloween Egg Hunt for children ages 3 to 6, accompanied by adults, from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Cost is $5 for community center members and $8 for non-members.

• Ghouls and Goblins Night Out for children ages 6 to 10, 6 to 7:30 on Oct. 28, featuring Halloween-themed games, crafts and a snack. Cost is $5 for community center members and $8 for non-members.

• Salute to Veterans Brunch, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. The event is free for veterans. Registration required by calling 724-693-0780.