Community gathers to express support for Hempfield man diagnosed with rare disease

By:

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 8:03 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Lucy Knepp, 10, of Hempfield, waves a sign alongside friends and family of Eddie Coletta on Wednesday , Sept. 23, 2020 during a supportive rally at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Event organizer and family friend of Eddie Coletta, Monica Cox pets Eddie’s dog, Rooney, held by Bill Miller of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, as firefighters, friends and family gather on Wednesday , Sept. 23, 2020 during a rally for Eddie at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Josh Coletta, of Youngwood, gets a hug from family friend Maria Owens, of Cheswick, upon arrival Wednesday , Sept. 23, 2020 for a supportive rally at Hempfield Area High School. The rally was held for Josh Coletta’s uncle, Eddie Coletta, who is hospitalized for AL amyloidosis, a rare disease impacting the heart, kidneys and liver. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Siblings Jackson Thomas, 8, Paityn Thomas, 6, and Emmett Thomas, 4, stand with their mother, and others in support of Eddie Coletta on Wednesday , Sept. 23, 2020 during a rally at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Monica Helman, of Hempfield, waves to a livestreamed video feed for her nephew, Eddie Coletta, on Wednesday , Sept. 23, 2020 during a rally for Eddie at Hempfield Area High School. Coletta is hospitalized with AL amyloidosis, a rare disease impacting the heart, kidneys and liver. Previous Next

More than 100 people gathered at Hempfield Area High School on Wednesday evening as part of a rally for Eddie Coletta, a 1995 Hempfield graduate battling a rare disease.

The high school marching band played “Sweet Caroline,” a nod to Coletta’s love for the University of Pittsburgh; cheerleaders chanted “Stay tough, Eddie, stay tough”; and members of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department livestreamed the event to Coletta, who is at UPMC Shadyside hospital after he was diagnosed with AL amyloidosis two weeks ago.

AL amyloidosis is a rare disease impacting the heart, kidneys, liver and nerves. The disease is caused by a bone marrow disorder and leads to organ failure.

“I’ve just never seen so much support. … Everybody just wants to help,” said Monica Cox, event organizer and family friend. “Why? Because that’s just what he did. He helped everybody else. He is a genuinely good guy.”

People decked out in Pittsburgh Steelers, Pitt and the University of Alabama gear held signs showing their support for the Coletta family. One read: “Eddie you are my hero.” Members of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department were decked out in formal uniforms, where Coletta was a 20-year volunteer. The family’s dog, Rooney, was also there to show support.

“It means a lot,” Coletta’s aunt Monica Helman, 62, of Youngwood, said. “It just goes to show you what a special man he is, what a special guy he is. He’s there to help anybody any time day or night.”

Helman described Coletta, 43, as fun, someone who loves to laugh and joke, and who loves his family. Coletta is the youngest of five siblings and is married to Rachel Coletta, 41, with whom he has two daughters, Emma, 18, and Carly, 13.

“He just loves his family,” Emma Coletta told the Tribune-Review on Tuesday. “He’d do anything for us.”

Jim Steeley, a teacher at Hempfield Area High School, said he became friends with Eddie Coletta when their daughters participated in cheerleading together.

“Eddie’s a good friend of mine,” Steeley said. “Eddie’s a good friend to everybody.”

Steeley was one of many who said they were not surprised at Wednesday’s turnout.

Matthew Wilson, 45, of Hempfield said he met Eddie Coletta when their daughters joined the same dance team. They became fast friends.

“It’s important when somebody’s down to lift them up, make them feel better and support the family,” Wilson said.

Eddie Coletta’s cousin, Joyce Palmiero, 74, of North Huntingdon, added, “It means a lot, and I’m sure he’s going to be very grateful because that’s the type of person he is. He loves his family and he loves his friends.”

Saying goodbye

According to Emma Coletta, her dad is currently on dialysis, giving him enough time to say goodbye to friends and family. Eddie Coletta has been reminiscing with friends through the Facebook group Everyone’s 4 Eddie, which gained almost 1,280 members in two days.

People have taken to the group to share old photos and favorite memories while showing their support for the Coletta family.

“He’s amazing,” Cox said. “He’s amazing and we will continue to live our life like he did.”