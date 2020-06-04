Covid-19 guidelines for PIAA sports won’t be ready this week

Thursday, June 4, 2020 | 5:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver head coach Jeff Beltz works with his team during practice Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Beaver.

Coaches, athletes and high school administrators have grown impatient as more counties turn green, but they won’t see return-to-play guidelines for covid-19 until at least next week, according to a spokesman for the Pa. Department of Education.

“The departments of Education (PDE) and Health (DOH) will engage with the PIAA and expect to have more information next week,” Eric Levis said in an email Thursday.

Eighteen counties entered the “green” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s color-coded reopening system last week and 16 others will join them Friday, allowing youth sports to resume in those areas. But restart guidelines for school-sponsored teams, anticipated for two weeks, haven’t been announced.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said May 27 that the PIAA was in a “holding pattern” waiting for guidance from the state.

Asked Monday about guidelines for the PIAA, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said: “I believe more guidance will come out this week.”

That timeline now shifts to next week.

The PIAA has said it won’t clear teams to resume offseason workouts without guidance from Wolf’s administration.

Wolf’s education department released information Wednesday that allows schools to resume in-person instruction July 1, but noted specifically that “guidance for organized school sports will be published separately.”

PIAA teams have been banned from working out together since Wolf closed school building March 13, a week before most spring sports seasons were scheduled to start. That shutdown was extended April 9, when Wolf ordered building to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The shutdown forced the PIAA to cancel its basketball tournaments, swimming championships and all spring sports.

The PIAA board voted May 20 to let schools resume workouts on a county-by-county basis — once the governor approves — rather than force teams to sit and wait for the entire state to enter the green phase.

All WPIAL counties except Beaver will be green Friday. Lawrence was among the first counties that turned green May 29. Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Greene, Fayette, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland will enter the green phase Friday.

