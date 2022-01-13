Covid cases scrambling winter sports schedules at Westmoreland County colleges

By:

Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Cheyenne Trest takes a shot as Seton Hill takes on Cal (Pa.) in a 2020 game.

Depending on what district college athletic program you ask, the coronavirus has and hasn’t affected winter sports teams.

“We’re juggling things constantly,” Seton Hill Executive Director of Athletics Chris Snyder said. “We’ve rescheduled numerous contests for various reasons.”

Last week, the Seton Hill women’s basketball team was shut down and games against Shippensburg and Mercyhurst were rescheduled. The women returned to action Wednesday at Clarion.

The men’s game at Clarion scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of precautions within the team. Saturday’s women’s game against Slippery Rock has already been postponed. The women will face Mercyhurst in their rescheduled game Monday.

The wrestling team has avoided the coronavirus so far, but the team has had three matches postponed because of the coronavirus sidelining their opponents.

“Classes don’t resume until Jan. 18,” Snyder said. “The only students on campus are the winter and spring athletic teams. We’re following all the guidelines set by the conference and state.

“We’re taking all precautions. Thank the Lord that we’re playing.”

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference canceled the 2020-21 winter season.

Pitt-Greensburg athletic teams have had their share of games postponed, according to sports information director Jacob Oberdorf.

“We’ve had to reschedule some games,” Oberdorf said. “A couple of our programs were affected earlier in the season. But now it’s other teams in the conference having problems. Knock on wood, we’ll be safe.”

Westmoreland County Community College basketball teams haven’t had any games postponed because of covid cases.

Interim athletic director Mike Draghi said athletes have been good about getting tested and reporting their results.

“We have not been in a situation where he had to shut down,” Draghi said. “We’re testing a lot and following protocol.”

WCCC is studying remotely until Jan. 30.

Saint Vincent men and women teams returned to action Wednesday. The men hadn’t played a game since Dec. 7 and the women since Dec. 4. The teams have had numerous games rescheduled after being postponed the first few weeks of January.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .