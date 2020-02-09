Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Boys basketball No. 10

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 8:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Drew Cox celebrates late in the fourth quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Quaker Valley Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from Palumbo Center at Duquesne to Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just-completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the ’20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Boys No. 10 — Hat trick

They have been the two dominant programs in Class 4A boys basketball since the expansion to six classifications.

New Castle and Quaker Valley also have battled in the finals three straight years. The Red Hurricanes beat the Quakers, 73-58, in the 2017 finals and 57-52 in the ’18 title game.

They qualified for a third straight tussle in the finals last season, and once again, New Castle took home the gold. What’s amazing about the finals sweepis Quaker Valley was 5-1 against its Section 2-4A rivals in the regular season over those three years.

New Castle 60, Quaker Valley 54

Tags: New Castle, Quaker Valley