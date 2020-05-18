Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Softball No. 10

Sunday, May 17, 2020 | 10:42 PM

Tribune-Review file Jefferson-Morgan’s Reagan Rush (8) hoists the trophy with Madison Dupont (5) during the WPIAL Class A softball championship on Thursday, May 28, 2015 at California (Pa.). Jefferson-Morgan won 3-2.

From classification expansion to field renovations forcing a change in the venue for the district championships, there was a lot going on with the WPIAL softball championships this past decade.

From Lilly Field at Cal (Pa.) to Seton Hill to a mishmash of title games played here and there or anywhere there was turf in a battle against Mother Nature, there have been plenty of memorable moments at the WPIAL softball finals.

Wash, rinse and repeat was the theme in district softball these past 10 years as nine schools were able to successfully defend their WPIAL championships this past decade, including a three-peat by West Allegheny, a four-peat by West Greene and one for the thumb with five straight championships for Hempfield.

So, while the third decade of the 21st century got off to a slow start with the 2020 season wiped away, here is a look back at the last 10 years with a countdown of the Top 10 WPIAL softball championship games.

No. 10 — Rockets red glare

The 2015 WPIAL Class A softball championship game was battle between an elite program and the new kids on the block.

Chartiers-Houston was searching for a third district crown in five years and was playing in its seventh title game in 11 seasons.

Jefferson-Morgan finished as co-champion with Chartiers-Houston and outscored Western Beaver, Sewickley Academy and Frazier by a combined 21-2 to reach the program’s first WPIAL championship game.

The title game was quite emotional for the Rockets and not just for its historic significance. A week earlier, the team gathered to attend the funeral of assistant coach Chris Dugan, father of Jefferson-Morgan second baseman Camryn Dugan, who lost his battle with cancer.

Click below for a look back at the Rockets’ golden victory over the top-seeded Buccaneers.

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Chartiers-Houston 2

