Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Softball No. 6

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 8:48 PM

Tribune-Review The Laurel softball team celebrates a 1-0 win over Frazier in WPIAL softball championships May 30, 2018.

From classification expansion to field renovations forcing a change in the venue for the district championships, there was a lot going on with the WPIAL softball championships this past decade.

From Lilly Field at Cal (Pa.) to Seton Hill to a mishmash of title games played here and there or anywhere there was turf in a battle against Mother Nature, there have been plenty of memorable moments at the WPIAL softball finals.

Wash, rinse and repeat was the theme in district softball these past 10 years as nine schools were able to successfully defend their WPIAL championships this past decade, including a three-peat by West Allegheny, a four-peat by West Greene and one for the thumb with five straight championships for Hempfield.

So, while the third decade of the 21st century got off to a slow start with the 2020 season wiped away, here is a look back at the last 10 years with a countdown of the Top 10 WPIAL softball championship games.

No. 6 – No-hitter and title repeat lost

Logan Hartman was cruising through six innings of no-hit ball in the 2018 WPIAL Class 2A softball championship game.

However, defending champion Frazier had been unable to muster any offense either and the game was scoreless heading into the seventh inning.

Then with two swings of the bat, the no-hitter, the game and the title run for the Commodores came to an end.

A double, followed by a triple helped No. 6 seed Laurel stun top-seeded Frazier.

The Spartans’ championship win was the first in school history and would be repeated a year later with district gold in 2019.

Click the final score below for Dave Mackall’s look back at the Spartans’ victory over the Commodores.

Laurel 1, Frazier 0

