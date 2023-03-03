Deer Lakes boys look for repeat performance against powerful OLSH in Class 3A final

Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 5:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Nate Litrun (right) celebrates with Nate Buechel after scoring against Steel Valley during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Feb. 27, 2023.

Right before Christmas, Deer Lakes ended the longest winning streak in Pennsylvania boys basketball history at 74 when it traveled to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and won 70-55.

Now the Lancers will be tasked with trying to end the Chargers’ WPIAL title streak when they face the four-time defending champs in the Class 3A final at 5 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center.

It’s Deer Lakes’ first trip to the finals.

“We told them we have to enjoy the moment,” Deer Lakes coach Albie Fletcher said. “We want to enjoy all of this. The atmosphere and everything that comes with it, but when we come to practice, we have to block it out and just practice. We have to enjoy it when we go down there, too. I’m a huge Pitt fan, so I’m sure I’ll be in awe a little bit to be on that floor. (OLSH) has been there before, so they have the advantage of playing there in the past and knowing that wow factor. We’re going to get down there early, so we can soak it in and then get that switch turned to get ready for the game.”

History will be made regardless of the result.

Deer Lakes will win its first boys basketball championship or OLSH will tie Midland for the most consecutive district championships in a row at five. Midland’s streak was from 1973-77.

OLSH won four Class 2A championships in a row before moving to 3A this season.

Bryce Robson led the Lancers with 21 points in the streak-busting win over the Chargers. Billy Schaeffer added 17, and Nate Litrun scored 12.

Belief was built going back to the summer that Deer Lakes had a team capable of special things, but the OLSH win was proof the Lancers belonged with the best in 3A.

“You hear the name OLSH, and you kind of pucker up a little bit because of their history, but once we watched film and started breaking down their tendencies and what they like to do, the realization started to set in that we were just as good as them,” Robson said. “It was definitely the most focused we’ve been as a team in a regular-season game that I’ve been a part of. We knew what was at stake, and we were able to pull through. We’ll use that same type of preparation and hope that it works another time.”

Both teams are coming off dramatic wins in the semifinals. Michael Butler sank a late 3-pointer to propel the Lancers past top-seeded Steel Valley, 65-63. OLSH’s 53-50 win over Neshannock ended in similar fashion as BJ Vaughn connected on a 3 as time expired.

Fletcher said the Chargers cause issues for opponents with their versatility.

“They are pretty diverse defensively, like we are,” Fletcher said. “They run different zones, and they played Neshannock with a triangle and two. We’re trying to get prepared for everything. The nice thing about seeing a team for a second time is that we have a lot of tape that we can use in practice from the first time. That helps with trying to get everything done in a few days.”

Though no one on Deer Lakes has played in a basketball championship, Butler, Litrun and Collin Rodgers all played on the Lancers boys soccer team that won WPIALs in the fall.

It’s a different sport but a similar stage, and the soccer trio will look to bring that big-game experience with them Friday.

“It’s really special to play at Highmark Stadium, and it’s comparable to playing at the Pete, and I’m so excited for the opportunity,” Butler said. “A lot of preparation went into (the soccer championship game), and that translates over to basketball. Hopefully I can enlighten my teammates on some of the similarities, how the night is going to go and what it’s like to play in a championship game. It’s going to be exciting, for sure.”

Fletcher said he received countless texts and phone calls after the semifinal victory. The team has been appreciative of the support they’ve received and is looking forward to seeing a large contingent wearing green and gold Friday.

“It’s awesome seeing the community come together and back everything we do,” Robson said. “It’s nice to see the hard work that’s been put into this organization is finally paying off.”

